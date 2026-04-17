Student’s proposal to lecturer sparks controversy

The situation came into the open when Mugumya knelt before the lecturer during a public proposal

The situation came into the open when Mugumya knelt before the lecturer during a public proposal

A student’s public proposal to his lecturer in Kabale has triggered controversy over a secret relationship and raised concerns about ethics in universities.

A student publicly proposed to his lecturer, exposing a secret relationship.

The student was reportedly dating another student at the same time.

The incident has sparked outrage and debate across the campus.

The couple plans to proceed with a wedding in May 2026.

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A controversy has broken out at Uganda Christian University’s Bishop Barham University College in Kabale after a student publicly proposed to his lecturer, drawing attention to a secret relationship and sparking debate on campus.

The incident involves Medard Mugumya, a Kiswahili student, and Agenze Rominate Owomugisha, the head of the education department. Their relationship became public after Mugumya staged a surprise proposal that caught many students off guard.

Sources at the university say the two had been involved in a private relationship for several months. During that period, Mugumya was still known to be in a relationship with another student identified as Vallene, which has added to the shock surrounding the proposal.

Reports indicate that Vallene had earlier introduced Mugumya to Owomugisha without knowing the relationship would later turn romantic. What started as a normal interaction is said to have developed into a hidden affair.

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The situation came into the open when Mugumya knelt before the lecturer during a public proposal. Witnesses described the moment as emotional and unexpected. The act confirmed earlier rumours and quickly drew attention across campus.

Vallene is said to have reacted online, sharing her disappointment and anger. Many students have described the situation as a betrayal, and the issue has spread widely on social media.

The incident has since become a major topic of discussion at the university. Students and observers are questioning the limits between lecturers and students, as well as the ethical concerns such relationships raise.

Despite the criticism, sources say Mugumya and Owomugisha are continuing with their plans. Their wedding is reportedly set for May 2026.