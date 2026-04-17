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Appeal launched after Ugandan dies alone in Germany

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:48 - 17 April 2026
Israel Kaddu Tommy
A Ugandan man has been found dead in Frankfurt, prompting diaspora groups to urgently search for his family and call for stronger support networks abroad.
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  • A Ugandan man, Israel Kaddu Tommy, was found dead in his home in Frankfurt, Germany.

  • The Ugandan diaspora is urgently appealing for help to locate his relatives.

  • His death highlights the challenge of isolation among some Ugandans living abroad.

  • Community groups are calling for stronger connections and registration to improve emergency response.

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A Ugandan man, identified as Mr Israel Kaddu Tommy, has been found dead in his home in Frankfurt, Germany, sparking urgent calls to locate his relatives. The incident was reported on April 17, 2026, after members of the Ugandan community shared the news widely on social media.

Community members said Mr Kaddu was living in the Griesheim area of Frankfurt. They described his death as sudden, with little information available about his family or close contacts.

In messages circulated online, leaders in the diaspora urged anyone who may know him or his relatives to come forward. One of the notices asked the public to help trace his family so they can be informed.

In an official statement, the Ugandan community in Germany confirmed his death with sadness and repeated the appeal for help in finding his next of kin. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

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The case has again raised concern about isolation among some Africans living abroad. Community leaders say it can be hard to trace relatives quickly when individuals live alone or are not well connected.

A poster announcing death of Israel Kaddu Tommy
A poster announcing death of Israel Kaddu Tommy

Ugandan groups in Europe often step in during such situations. They help share information, raise funds and, where needed, organise the return of bodies to Uganda.

In Germany, where many Ugandans live for work, study or asylum, community groups have taken on a support role beyond social activities. They often act as a bridge between families, authorities and embassies.

By press time, Uganda’s embassy in Berlin had not issued a statement. In past cases, missions have worked with local authorities and diaspora leaders to identify deceased nationals and contact their families.

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Community members are now urging Ugandans abroad to stay connected and register with local groups. They say this can help improve response in emergencies and ensure families are reached in time.

They also expressed sympathy and support for the bereaved family, praying for the deceased’s soul to rest in peace.

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