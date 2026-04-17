Twice-yearly HIV injection launched in Uganda amid fresh warnings

Uganda has launched a twice-yearly HIV prevention drug but warned that continued awareness and responsible behaviour are key to ending the epidemic.

Uganda has introduced Lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable drug to prevent HIV infection.

Health officials warn that HIV remains a threat, with about 100 new infections recorded daily.

More than 150,000 Ugandans are living with HIV without knowing their status.

Experts say success will depend on awareness, proper use and continued prevention efforts.

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Uganda has introduced a new long-acting drug to prevent HIV/Aids, marking a major step in the country’s response to the disease. The drug, Lenacapavir, was launched on April 17, 2026 in Lira City, with health officials warning that progress could be reversed if people become complacent.

The injectable drug is given twice a year and was unveiled at Lira Regional Referral Hospital by Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng. She described it as a major breakthrough, especially for people at high risk of infection.

“This is not just another medicine. It offers new hope by making prevention easier without the burden of taking daily pills,” Aceng said. She warned that HIV remains a serious threat, with about 100 new infections recorded daily in Uganda, including many young people.

Uganda has reduced new HIV infections from 96,000 in 2010 to 37,000 by the end of 2025. More than 1.4 million people are now on treatment. However, officials said the fight is not over.

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At Lira Regional Referral Hospital, where over 11,000 people are in HIV care, health workers welcomed the new drug but cautioned the public. They stressed that Lenacapavir is not a vaccine but a preventive treatment that must be used correctly.

Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng during the launched on April 17, 2026 in Lira City

Health experts raised concern that some people, especially the youth, may wrongly think HIV is no longer a danger. Richard Kabanda, Commissioner for Health Promotion, said risk awareness remains low and needs urgent attention.

“We must strengthen both medical and behavioural approaches to prevention,” Kabanda said. He added that access to the drug is still limited and should be given to those who qualify most.

Aceng urged Ugandans to continue using traditional prevention methods such as abstinence, faithfulness and proper condom use. She said testing remains key, noting that over 150,000 people in Uganda are living with HIV without knowing their status.

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The launch in Lira was chosen due to the region’s high HIV burden. Officials said it is also an opportunity for the area to lead in adopting new prevention methods.

Researchers said more long-acting treatments are being developed, including injectable drugs that could replace daily HIV medication. These may become more affordable in the near future.

Lenacapavir

The launch was supported by international partners, including the United States government and the Global Fund. Officials called for more public awareness, reduced stigma and increased testing to ensure success.