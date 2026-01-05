UNDA Approves Twice-Yearly HIV Prevention Injection

Uganda has approved the twice-yearly HIV prevention injection Lenacapavir, a move health experts say could strengthen efforts to cut new infections and support the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

Uganda’s National Drug Authority has approved Lenacapavir, a long-acting HIV prevention drug taken twice a year. The decision was announced on January 5, 2026.

The drug is used as pre-exposure prophylaxis, commonly known as PrEP. It targets people who face a higher risk of HIV infection. Health experts say the approval could change how prevention is delivered in the country.

Lenacapavir is manufactured by Gilead Sciences, a United States-based pharmaceutical firm. Unlike daily oral PrEP pills, the injection is given only twice a year. This reduces the burden of daily adherence, which has been a challenge for many users.

Uganda continues to face a heavy HIV burden. National data shows that about five per cent of adults live with HIV. Thousands of new infections are recorded each year, especially among young people, women, sex workers and key populations. Health officials have often warned that prevention efforts must evolve to reach those most at risk.

Over the years, Uganda has expanded access to HIV testing, treatment and prevention. Daily oral PrEP has been available, but uptake has been uneven. Studies and pilot programmes elsewhere have shown that long-acting PrEP options improve consistency and protection.

Lenacapavir has drawn global attention in recent years. Clinical trials published in leading medical journals reported very high effectiveness in preventing HIV infection among trial participants. Researchers noted that fewer doses improved adherence and reduced stigma linked to daily pills.

UNDA said the approval supports national and global goals to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Health experts believe the move strengthens Uganda’s prevention toolkit and could help slow new infections if rolled out widely and affordably.