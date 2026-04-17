Absa Bank commits to planting 2 million trees as Northern Uganda School greening programme begins

The ambitious commitment was announced alongside the launch of the 2026 School Greening Drive in Northern Uganda, in partnership with My Tree Initiative.

Absa Bank Uganda has pledged to plant and nurture two million indigenous, fruit, shade, and medicinal trees across the country over the next three years, in a major push for climate action, environmental restoration, and sustainable community development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ambitious commitment was announced alongside the launch of the 2026 School Greening Drive in Northern Uganda, in partnership with My Tree Initiative.

The Northern Uganda programme forms a significant part of the overall target, with plans to plant and care for 700,000 trees across 300 schools by December 2026.The initiative was officially launched in Gulu City, led by Christine Olok, Deputy Mayor of Gulu City. It aligns closely with national priorities on environmental restoration, climate resilience, and community development.

Under the theme “Growing 700,000 Trees in 300 Schools Across Northern Uganda”, the programme will involve approximately 150,000 students in 12 districts: Gulu, Lira, Arua, Kitgum, Pader, Agago, Apac, Oyam, Dokolo, Nebbi, Yumbe, and Adjumani.

2026 School Greening Drive in Northern Uganda

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tree-planting activities will run from April to November 2026, culminating in a final event on 11 November in Adjumani District.Francis Topacho, Chief Information Officer at Absa Bank Uganda, emphasised that the bank had already undertaken greening efforts in Central, Eastern, and Western Uganda.

“Expanding into Northern Uganda, a region bordering some of the hotter, more arid parts of East Africa, is a natural and significant next step,” he said.

“This partnership reflects our genuine commitment to climate action and to being a positive force in the communities where we operate.”Deputy Mayor Christine Olok welcomed the project, stating it directly supported Uganda’s national development goals.

“By focusing on schools, we are not only restoring ecosystems but also shaping a generation that understands the importance of protecting our natural resources,” she noted.

2026 School Greening Drive in Northern Uganda

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We commend Absa Bank Uganda and My Tree Initiative for working with government to deliver practical, community-based solutions that will have lasting impact.”

The programme will use geo-tagging technology to map every tree digitally, enabling accountability and monitoring through to 2027. More than 50 Fruit Forests will be established in participating schools, featuring species such as mango, avocado, guava, jackfruit, grevillea, and umbrella trees. In addition, 450 permanent signboards will be installed at schools and Absa branches to raise awareness.

Since 2023, Absa Bank Uganda and My Tree Initiative have planted nearly 900,000 trees across 860 schools, engaging more than 440,000 students in other regions.

Enjer Ashiraf, Executive Director of My Tree Initiative, highlighted the educational value: “When students plant a tree themselves, a transformation occurs. They water it, protect it, and take pride in it. Bringing this to Northern Uganda, we intend to have 150,000 young people participate.”

Eguma Michael, Deputy Headmaster of Gulu High School, added that the initiative would enhance biodiversity, improve school environments, and support better health and livelihoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond environmental benefits, the project is expected to provide nutritional support through fruit trees, improve soil conservation, and reduce reliance on firewood in local communities.