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Ugandan online rally to support girl filmed riding bicycle to school in heavy downpour

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:47 - 18 April 2026
The viral video shows the girl riding a black bicycle along a flooded road as rain pours down. 
A viral video of a schoolgirl cycling through heavy rain in Kabale has sparked a nationwide fundraising effort and calls for support.
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A section of Ugandans on social media this weekend started a push to support a young schoolgirl who was filmed cycling through traffic in heavy rain. 

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The clip, first shared on TikTok by user TikTok account “Tune Kigezi,” shows the girl riding a black bicycle along a flooded road as rain pours down. 

It is believed to have been taken near Kabale Central Market in Kabale Municipality in south-western Uganda.

The girl in the video carries a checkered backpack while navigating traffic and puddles without stopping. 

The footage later spread to X, where some users immediately rallied others to hunt for the girl and support her.

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The viral video shows the girl riding a black bicycle along a flooded road as rain pours down. 

Gideon Nova Kwikiriza posted the video on April 18, 2026, calling for help to identify the girl and support her. 

“If anyone knows which school this is, we need to identify this girl. Even if we paid for a boda boda for a year,” he wrote.

The viral video shows the girl riding a black bicycle along a flooded road as rain pours down.

Online users rally to identify and support her

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Within hours, Ugandans began sharing information and offering support, while others offered cash.

"Thank you Bwana President for having a sharp eye without first being bootlicked like some of our national "leaders". I pledge 50,000/= towards this cause, I am a product of community support systems. Time to give back," wrote one Kim Walusimbi.

Some users identified the uniform as belonging to Ndorwa Primary School in Kabale District. Others confirmed the location and promised to help trace the girl.

Journalist and activist Festo Kato also shared the video, describing it as a reflection of the realities many children face while accessing education.

As the video gained traction, contributions began to flow. One user noted that nearly UGX 1 million had already been raised on TikTok. Others suggested longer-term solutions, including paying for boarding school, providing rain gear or even securing a safer means of transport.

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The viral video shows the girl riding a black bicycle along a flooded road as rain pours down.

Debate grows over best form of support

While many praised the girl’s determination, some users raised questions about the kind of help she needs. One comment suggested that owning a bicycle already shows some level of support from her family, proposing that boarding school could be a better option.

“She has a bicycle and it's a means of transport meaning the family is even rich... Maybe think of boarding,” wrote one Shallovette.

Others argued that no child should have to endure such conditions daily, calling for immediate intervention to ensure her safety and comfort. 

The discussion has since expanded into a broader conversation about access to education and child welfare in rural Uganda.

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