Church of Uganda secured motorcycles to support its Diocesan Education Inspectors (DEIs)

Church of Uganda secured motorcycles to support its Diocesan Education Inspectors (DEIs)

Church of Uganda inspectors get motorcycles to improve oversight in rural schools

The support came from Pearl Bank as part of a broader plan by the Church of Uganda Education Directorate to enhance mobility for inspectors, particularly in underserved areas where poor transport has long hindered effective supervision of schools.

Efforts to improve education oversight in rural Uganda have received a boost after the Church of Uganda secured motorcycles to support its Diocesan Education Inspectors (DEIs), aimed at improving access to hard-to-reach schools.

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The support came from Pearl Bank as part of a broader plan by the Church of Uganda Education Directorate to enhance mobility for inspectors, particularly in underserved areas where poor transport has long hindered effective supervision of schools.

District and diocesan inspectors play a key role in monitoring standards, supporting teachers and ensuring compliance with education guidelines.

However, many have struggled to regularly visit remote schools due to limited transport options.

Speaking at the handover, Pearl Bank’s Executive Director for Operations, Martin Mugisha, said the initiative is intended to strengthen education systems by improving inspection and support services.

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“Education is a fundamental pillar for national development. Our partnership with the Church of Uganda Education Directorate symbolizes Pearl Bank's commitment to supporting education and community development,” he said.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu speaking

He added that improving inspectors’ mobility would enhance oversight and contribute to better learning outcomes, particularly in underserved communities.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kazimba Mugalu, welcomed the support, noting that the motorcycles would help inspectors reach schools that are often difficult to access.

“We are grateful… The motorcycles will enable our DEIs to reach mostly inaccessible schools and ensure consistent quality of education,” he said.

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