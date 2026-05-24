Oboth Oboth, Tayebwa secure NRM backing after rivals step down

NRM aspirants for Speaker and Deputy Speaker withdrew from the races, leaving Oboth Oboth and Tayebwa as the party’s consensus candidates.

All National Resistance Movement (NRM) aspirants for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament have stepped down in favour of Jacob Oboth Oboth and Thomas Tayebwa ahead of the ruling party’s internal vote.

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The development clears the way for Oboth Oboth, the West Budama Central MP and Defence minister, to become the NRM flag bearer for Speaker of the 12th Parliament, while outgoing Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa retains the party’s backing for the deputy speaker position.

The move follows days of intense lobbying inside the ruling party after the NRM Electoral Commission opened expression of interest for the two positions on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Several senior party members had picked nomination forms for the races.

For Speaker, contenders included Florence Asiimwe Akiiki, Yorke Odria Alioni, Persis Namuganza and Democratic Party president general Norbert Mao, who had publicly declared interest and submitted his expression of interest directly to President Yoweri Museveni.

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The deputy speaker race had attracted a larger field. Candidates included Rose Obigah, Catherine Lamwaka, Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, Mary Kamuli Kuteesa, Patrick Obura Ogwang, James Kaberuka Ruugi Niringiyimana, Dennis Namara, Lydia Mutende Wanyoto, Peace Tibyaze, Steven Shyaka Gashaija, Jackson Kafuzi, Everline Tete Chelangat, Hillary Lokwang, Edward Makmot Otto and Gen Henry Tumukunde.

Tumukunde, the Rukungiri Municipality MP, had submitted his expression of interest on Saturday afternoon.

The withdrawals now leave Oboth Oboth and Tayebwa as the consensus choices within the ruling party before the NRM caucus formally endorses candidates to carry the party flag in Parliament.

NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi had earlier said all nominees would undergo a shortlisting process before their names were forwarded to the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting at State House Entebbe.

The ruling party has traditionally used its numerical strength in Parliament to determine winners for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions.

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Oboth Oboth enters the race at a time when Parliament faces pressure over accountability, spending and public trust following months of political tension surrounding outgoing Speaker Anita Among.