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VIDEO: Justine Nameere, hubby kiss in front of guests as they unveil new mansion

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 20:32 - 17 April 2026
Screengrab from the video
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Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament-elect Justine Nameere and her husband, Kennedy Nsubuga, publicly displayed affection as they shared a kiss in front of friends, lawmakers and senior government officials during their housewarming celebration.

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The event was attended by Anita Annet Among.

The couple held their wedding on January 30, 2024, following a series of traditional ceremonies, including an engagement, Kukyala and Introduction in Masaka.

Despite criticism over their age difference, they remained committed and focused on the support of family and friends.

Watch the video here

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