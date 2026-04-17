VIDEO: Justine Nameere, hubby kiss in front of guests as they unveil new mansion

Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament-elect Justine Nameere and her husband, Kennedy Nsubuga, publicly displayed affection as they shared a kiss in front of friends, lawmakers and senior government officials during their housewarming celebration.

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The event was attended by Anita Annet Among.

The couple held their wedding on January 30, 2024, following a series of traditional ceremonies, including an engagement, Kukyala and Introduction in Masaka.

Despite criticism over their age difference, they remained committed and focused on the support of family and friends.