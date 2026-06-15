Kabanda speaks on PLU leadership change

Daudi Kabanda has thanked Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for appointing him PLU’s pioneer General Secretary and wished his successor, Fadhil Twalla, success.

Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda has thanked Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for entrusting him with the role of the organisation’s pioneer General Secretary.

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Kabanda made the remarks in a statement posted on X shortly after Gen Kainerugaba announced Fadhil Twalla as the new General Secretary of PLU.

“I take this opportunity to sincerely thank you, my Chairman, for the trust and confidence you placed in me by appointing me as the pioneer General Secretary of PLU. It has been a great honor to serve,” Kabanda wrote.

He also congratulated Twalla on his appointment.

“To Hon. Fadhil Twalla, I congratulate you on your appointment as General Secretary of PLU. Wishing you every success, Ndugu,” he added.

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The message came hours after Gen Kainerugaba announced changes to the PLU leadership structure.

In the announcement, the Chief of Defence Forces praised Kabanda for his work during the three years he served as General Secretary.

“I thank Hon. Kabanda for his 3 years of excellent service. He set the standard high for the position,” Gen Kainerugaba said.

Although he lost the General Secretary position, Kabanda remains a member of the PLU Central Committee.

Twalla takes over at a time when PLU is seeking a bigger role in supporting government programmes and mobilising support for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

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Gen Kainerugaba recently said the organisation’s strategic alliance with the NRM is focused on delivering results for citizens and supporting President Museveni’s target of growing Uganda’s economy to $500 billion by 2031.

The PLU chairman also directed National Vice Chairperson Michael Nuwagira to organise a formal handover ceremony between Kabanda and Twalla, with ministers and Members of Parliament affiliated to the organisation expected to attend.