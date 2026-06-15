Lukwago taken from home by security operatives

Security operatives reportedly took PFF president Erias Lukwago from his Wakaliga home, but authorities had not explained the operation by press time.

People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) president and former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was reportedly taken from his home in Wakaliga by security operatives on Sunday.

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The circumstances surrounding the operation remained unclear by press time. It was also not immediately known whether Lukwago had been arrested or where he had been taken.

Witnesses reported seeing a white drone vehicle leaving Lukwago’s residence shortly after security personnel entered the premises.

A source close to Lukwago posted on X that security operatives had surrounded the home before taking him away.

“Am under attack, the security operatives have jumped in my home. PFF leader @EriasLukwago also lawyer of @kizzabesigye1 has been abducted by military men who jumped in his residence! He has been driven off to an unknown destination! TWO DRONES HAVE SEALED OFF MY HOME WITH SECURITY OPERATIVES HOVERING AROUND,” the post read.

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Another post from Lukwago’s handlers claimed that the PFF leader had been taken from his residence by security personnel.

“The President of PFF and former Lord Mayor Ssalongo Erias Lukwago has reportedly been abducted from his home in Wakaliga. The circumstances surrounding his arrest and the case linked to it are yet to be investigated,” the statement said.

Lukwago serves as president of the People’s Front for Freedom and is also one of the lawyers representing opposition politician Kizza Besigye.

Neither the police nor the military had issued a statement on the operation by press time.

The incident comes amid heightened political activity as parties prepare for the 2026 General Election.

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