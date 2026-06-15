Police apologise for misinformation about death of DTB customer, clarify circumstances

Police have withdrawn an earlier denial of Fahad Lubega's death, apologised for the misinformation and released fresh details about the events leading to his demise.

Uganda Police have apologised for issuing incorrect information about the death of Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) customer Fahad Lubega and have now confirmed that the incident was reported and remains under investigation.

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Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke told reporters on Monday that the force regretted an earlier statement that appeared to dismiss reports of Lubega's death.

“In our initial statement, there was an unintended misrepresentation suggesting that the incident had not occurred. This arose from a communication gap in the preliminary information as the office of the PRO received it from the officers on ground,” Rusoke said.

He added that the case was recorded at Kiwatule Police Station and that police considered it important to correct the record.

“In unequivocal terms I want to state that we regret that shortfall and wish to give the correct version,” he said.

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How Fahad met his death

Rusoke revealed that the incident stemmed from a property transaction where a client searching for a rental property on the online marketplace Jiji came into contact with Lubega, who reportedly presented himself as a property agent.

The client allegedly inspected a house in Kyanja and agreed to pay Shs3 million per month in rent. Police said the client later transferred Shs12 million to a Diamond Trust Bank account provided by Lubega.

Deceased: Fahad Lubega

On June 2, 2026, the client reportedly returned to the property for a second inspection, only to be told by the property caretaker that the house was in fact for sale, not for rent.

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Luckily, according to Rusoke, the client was informed that Fahad was at the DTB branch to withdraw money.

“As Fahad moved out of the bank with the money, there were attempts to apprehend him but he sneaked through. He was pursued and that is where he came into contact with a mob which took action against him and successfully apprehended him. The police were called upon."

Rusoke said officers who responded to the scene reported that Lubega did not appear to have severe visible injuries but looked weak when he was taken into custody.

“In my conversation with the police officers, they told me they conveyed him to the police station and visibly he did not appear to be severely injured or have any torture marks, but he seemed weak. That's how he passed on,” Rusoke said.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

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The clarification came days after Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala issued a statement denying reports that a DTB customer had died under the circumstances being circulated online.

Hours later, DTB released a statement confirming Lubega's death and expressing condolences to his family.

The bank said its last interaction with Lubega was at its Naalya branch on June 2, 2026, following a complaint linked to a transaction in which he was involved. DTB said the matter was reported to police and that Lubega was subsequently taken into custody for further investigations.