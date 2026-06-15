Col Edith Nakalema pushes ex-Miss Uganda Stella Nantumbwe to return property ‘looted from husband’

Nakalema appealed to Nantumbwe and her mother to return the items, claiming they were removed from the matrimonial home after the couple separated.

The head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, Col Edith Nakalema, has publicly called on former Miss Uganda Stella Nantumbwe, also known as Ellah, to return household property allegedly taken from her former husband following the breakdown of their marriage.

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In a video circulating on social media, Nakalema appealed to Nantumbwe and her mother to return the items, claiming they were removed from the matrimonial home after the couple separated.

Stella Nantumbwe

Addressing the former beauty queen, Nakalema said: “Madam Namtumbwe, God gave you honor. Now the enemy is coming to take it away as you steal your husband’s belongings. This is a man who loved you and you loved him back and introduced him to your parents. Most shamefully, even your own mother escorted you to loot household items from your husband.”

“I pray for you before God for forgiveness ... .you will not enjoy yourselves with this man’s property while he’s out there crying, lamenting together with his family. Marriage is not just between two people. It involves family, friends, neighbors and even fans.”

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She added: “May God help you repent and take back your husband’s items and seek his forgiveness. If it pleases God, you can even return to your marriage, but if not, that’s fine.”

Stella Nantumbwe separated from her husband.

Nakalema also addressed Nantumbwe’s mother, saying: “I also ask Nantumbwe’s mother not to accept to die with that sin because you are running out of time. Do not leave this world having stolen from an in-law.”

The remarks come amid reports that Nantumbwe and her husband, businessman Saidi Bukenya, ended their marriage only months after a private wedding ceremony held in 2025.

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Stella Nantumbwe

Reports of a separation began circulating earlier this year, although neither party publicly confirmed a divorce at the time. In May, Nantumbwe declined to directly address the reports, saying her marriage was a private matter.