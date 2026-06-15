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Nigerian producer ePianoh urges more collaborations with Ugandan artistes

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:41 - 15 June 2026
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Nigerian music producer ePianoh
ePianoh said African music's future depends not only on international success but also on deeper partnerships within the continent.
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Nigerian music producer ePianoh has called for stronger collaboration between Nigerian artistes and their counterparts across Africa, singling out Uganda as one of the continent's most underexplored music markets.

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ePianoh said African music's future depends not only on international success but also on deeper partnerships within the continent.

He argued that countries such as Uganda, Kenya and Ghana have creative potential that Nigerian artistes and producers have yet to fully tap into.

According to him, Uganda stands out for its mix of established stars and emerging talent.

“Uganda has both legacy and new wave talent. From Eddy Kenzo and Jose Chameleone to Bebe Cool and Joshua Baraka, there’s a full spectrum of sound and experience. Nigerian artistes should be collaborating more within Africa; we have everything we need here,” he said.

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Nigerian music producer ePianoh

ePianoh said collaboration should extend beyond recording songs. He noted that African music stakeholders need to build networks that allow artistes, producers and executives to exchange ideas, develop talent and strengthen the industry's business side.

He also pointed to Kenya's urban music scene and Ghana's contribution to Afrobeats and highlife as opportunities for deeper creative partnerships.

According to the producer, increased engagement between African music markets would help artistes reach wider audiences while creating a richer and more diverse sound.

He said one of the biggest challenges facing the industry is the lack of systems that connect music stakeholders across the continent.

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While acknowledging Nigeria's role in taking Afrobeats to global audiences, he argued that Africa still lacks the structures needed to support long-term growth and collaboration across borders.

“We’ve done well pushing African music to the world, but we need to build for ourselves too,” he said.

“There has to be more structure; systems that connect Lagos to Kampala, Nairobi to Accra. That’s how we grow sustainably.”

Nigerian music producer ePianoh

ePianoh also cautioned against relying too heavily on validation from Western markets, saying African stakeholders should invest more in local platforms, audiences and partnerships.

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He said a stronger and more connected African music industry would ultimately attract global attention without compromising its identity.

“As Africans, we are stronger together. If we focus on building within the continent, the world will naturally follow,” he said.

His comments come at a time when African music continues to gain international recognition, with artistes from across the continent securing global tours, streaming success and international collaborations.

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