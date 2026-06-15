Meet the new appointments to PLU Central Committee

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed Fadil Twaha as PLU General Secretary, named several new Central Committee members and tasked the organisation with supporting government programmes and economic growth targets.

The Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has appointed Fadil Twaha as the organisation’s new General Secretary, replacing Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda.

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In a statement posted on X, Gen Kainerugaba thanked Kabanda for his service and pledged to work closely with his successor.

“I will work closely with him to achieve our objectives. I thank Hon. Kabanda for his 3 years of excellent service. He set the standard high for the position,” Gen Kainerugaba said.

Kabanda will remain a member of the PLU Central Committee.

Gen Kainerugaba also expanded the party’s top leadership by appointing Speaker Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa as members of the Central Committee. He named the two as his special envoys to Parliament.

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Kwame Ruyondo was appointed the Central Committee representative for National Resistance Army (NRA) historicals.

Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi retained his position as PLU Vice Chairman for the Western Region, while Defence Minister Kiryowa Kiwanuka was appointed Vice Chairman for Buganda.

Other new Central Committee members include Frank Tumwebaze, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Hussein Kashillingi and Alan Kasujja.

Businessman and entrepreneur Sanjay Tanna also joined the committee as the representative of the business community.

Gen Kainerugaba directed PLU National Vice Chairperson Michael Nuwagira to organise the handover ceremony between Kabanda and Twaha as soon as possible. He said all PLU ministers and Members of Parliament must attend.

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The PLU chairman also outlined the organisation’s priorities, linking them to President Museveni’s economic targets.

“Our task as PLU is to achieve Mzee’s target of a 500 billion dollar GDP by 2031! I will supervise ALL government departments to achieve that goal,” he said.

He added that PLU’s alliance with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) would focus on delivering results for citizens.

“PLU’s strategic alliance with NRM is based on achieving results for our people. Our members in the cabinet and parliament must follow the President’s instructions to return to the grassroots and effectively monitor government programmes,” he said.