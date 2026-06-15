Gen Kainerugaba releases photo of Erias Lukwago

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has shared a photo of Erias Lukwago after his arrest and captioned it with a Swahili phrase meaning “Speak Swahili.”

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has posted the latest photo of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on X following his arrest.

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Gen Kainerugaba captioned the photo: “Ongea Kiswahili,” a Swahili phrase that loosely translates to “Speak Swahili.”

The post came hours after security operatives reportedly picked up Lukwago from his home in Wakaliga and drove him to an undisclosed location.

Earlier, Lukwago’s handlers claimed that armed security personnel had surrounded his residence before taking him away. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.

Gen Kainerugaba later confirmed that he had ordered the operation and defended the move in a series of posts on X.

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Responding to lawyer Tonny Tumukunde, who appealed for mercy on account of Lukwago’s health, Gen Kainerugaba wrote: “Advise Lukwago to learn from you. He has been fighting me with Besigye for many decades. We are going to finish it now.”

Lukwago is the president of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) and one of the lawyers representing opposition politician Kizza Besigye.

The former Kampala Lord Mayor has remained one of the government’s most vocal critics and has frequently challenged state decisions through the courts.

The photo shared by Gen Kainerugaba quickly attracted reactions online, with supporters and critics debating the circumstances of Lukwago’s detention and the meaning behind the CDF’s message.