Frank Gashumba replaced as PLU vice chair, blames old M23 comments

Frank Gashumba says an old video about M23 and the treatment of Banyarwanda contributed to his removal from the PLU leadership, adding however, that he now feels a sense of relief

Frank Gashumba has been replaced by Kiryowa Kiwanuka as PLU vice chairman for Buganda.

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Gashumba says his removal is linked to the resurfacing of an old video about M23 and Banyarwanda grievances.

He insists the comments were made three years ago and were misrepresented during the Dr Lawrence Muganga controversy.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba had earlier said Gashumba would be summoned to explain the remarks.

Frank Gashumba has spoken out on his removal and replacement in the top leadership of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

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In sweeping changes announced by PLU chairman and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Gashumba was removed as vice chairman for Buganda and replaced by former Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka.

Gen Kainerugaba also appointed Fadhil Twaha as the organisation's new general secretary, replacing Daudi Kabanda.

Speaking on the changes on Monday, Gashumba expressed a sense of relief, stating that for the time he served, he felt burdened by the organisation’s responsibilities.

On the other hand, he blamed his removal on a recent resurfacing of an old video in which he warned that the M23 rebel movement could take root in Uganda if concerns raised by Banyarwanda were not addressed.

Gashumba said an old video had been revived and misrepresented to suggest he was threatening rebellion over Parliament's rejection of Dr Lawrence Muganga for a ministerial position.

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“There has been that video which trended in the last week and the previous one. I made those comments three years ago, talking about how our people were being segregated and denied national IDs and passports.

I stated in that video that if the issue of Banyarwanda in Uganda being segregated carries on like this, being denied basic services based on their looks and names, we cannot rule out M23 taking root in the country.

Now they have revived that video and twisted it to imply that if Dr Lawrance Muganga is not sworn in as Minister, M23 will come to Uganda.”

Frank Gashumba and Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

The video resurfaced shortly after Parliament's Appointments Committee rejected Muganga's ministerial appointment over concerns about his citizenship status and possession of multiple passports.

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Freelance at last

Gashumba however, said his replacement at PLU now leaves him a free man, with an independent mind.

He said his position in had previously limited what he could publicly say.

“The truth is PLU had caged me, because as a member, I was required to stand with every decision made by PLU. I had to be careful. But I am grateful to my boss Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the time I have spent with him and the contribution I have made towards his image. I thank him for the opportunity. Now I am freelance, with an independent mind. No more collective responsibility."

Last week, Gen Kainerugaba said Gashumba would be summoned to explain the remarks.