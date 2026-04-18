Canadian tour operators identify investment opportunities in Uganda

Canadian tour operators have identified strong tourism investment opportunities in Uganda and pledged to promote the country to boost arrivals from Canada.

Canadian tour operators, influencers and travel professionals have identified new investment opportunities in Uganda’s tourism sector following an 11-day familiarisation tour across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The delegation shared its findings during a debriefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where members described Uganda as an “eye-opening” destination that exceeded expectations.

The group, which included travel journalists, investors and media practitioners, visited key tourist sites as part of efforts to position Uganda more strongly in the Canadian market.

Officials said the tour was designed to give participants firsthand experience of Uganda’s tourism potential, with a focus on wildlife, landscapes and cultural heritage.

Members of the delegation praised the country’s national parks, authentic cultural experiences and the hospitality of Ugandans, which they said stood out throughout their visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Government highlights growth potential

Speaking during the engagement, Stephen Kyaterekera, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed government commitment to promoting Uganda as a leading global tourism destination.

He pointed to the country’s biodiversity, cultural richness and improving infrastructure as key drivers of growth in the sector. According to ministry data, tourist arrivals from Canada increased from 7,542 in 2022 to 9,688 in 2024, reflecting a 28 per cent rise. Officials say this growth signals strong potential for further expansion.

Kyaterekera noted that while Uganda’s missions abroad play a role in promotion, personal experiences shared by international visitors are more effective in shaping global perceptions. The ministry aims to maintain or exceed the current average stay of 8.7 nights per visitor as arrivals increase.

Mr Kyaterekera (front C) with Canadians

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investment opportunities and future outlook

Members of the Canadian delegation highlighted opportunities in tourism infrastructure, hospitality development and the sustainable use of natural resources. They stressed that authentic storytelling and media coverage will be key in attracting more visitors from Canada and North America.

Ambassador Allan Kajik, Chargé d’Affaires at the Uganda High Commission in Ottawa, said government is investing in transport infrastructure to improve access to tourism sites. These include the development of an international airport in Kidepo, Kabale Airport in Hoima and upgrades to regional airfields.

He also reassured visitors about Uganda’s security, stating that the country remains safe for travel across all regions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the role of international media and the Ugandan diaspora in Canada, estimated at over 20,000 people, in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement