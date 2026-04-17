Arsenal Fans TV Robbie Lyle, colleagues to visit Uganda next week
The visit will focus on fan-driven content, networking and learning how sports media can generate income.
Representatives from Arsenal Fans TV East Africa will join the visit, hosted by the Ugandan chapter.
Arsenal legends including Tony Adams, Lauren, Kanu and William Gallas are also expected.
Uganda is set to host a high-profile delegation from the UK-based Arsenal fan platform Arsenal Fans TV next week.
The team is being hosted by the local Arsenal football fan community, which has lately gained notoriety around the world.
Nabirye Barbara, Special Presidential Assistant on Special Duties and chairperson of Arsenal fans in Uganda, announced that the group will arrive on April 24, 2026.
The delegation will be led by Robbie Lyle, the founder of Arsenal Fans TV, alongside several colleagues from the global fan network.
They will also be joined by representatives from Arsenal Fans TV East Africa, with the Ugandan chapter hosting the visit under the leadership of Nabirye Barbara and Mafabi David.
Focus on fan-driven media and opportunities
Nabirye said the visit is aimed at strengthening ties between Ugandan fans and the global Arsenal community, while also opening up opportunities in fan-driven media.
She said the Global Fan Network, which includes Arsenal Fans TV, is a major sports broadcasting platform focused on fan content and community engagement. The platform reportedly attracts more than 150 million monthly views.
“We try to work with these people because they want to share with us their road to success. We want to speak about how to make money,” Nabirye said.
The visit is expected to include engagements with local fans, discussions on content creation and monetisation, and interactions aimed at inspiring young Ugandans interested in sports media.
Arsenal legends expected to headline visit
The organisers also revealed that several Arsenal legends are expected to be part of the visit, adding excitement to the event.
Among those expected are Tony Adams, Lauren Etame Mayer, Nwankwo Kanu and William Gallas.
Nabirye said the visit is significant, noting that even Rwanda, an Arsenal sponsor, has only hosted one legend, Kanu, in the past.
"This is big because even Rwanda who are Arsenal sponsors have only had one legend Kanu visiting."