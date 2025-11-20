Why Arsenal, Visit Rwanda 8-year deal is ending

Arsenal CEO said Visit Rwanda played a key role in boosting the club’s ambitions and building stronger links with African fans.

Arsenal and the Rwanda Development Board will end their eight-season partnership at the close of this season as Visit Rwanda shifts its sports marketing strategy to new global markets.

Arsenal and the Rwanda Development Board have agreed to end their partnership at the close of this season, bringing an eight-season deal to a finish.

The agreement made Visit Rwanda Arsenal’s first official sleeve sponsor.

The decision follows Visit Rwanda’s plan to broaden its global sports partnerships and tap into new markets that match its tourism and investment goals.

Both sides say the partnership exceeded expectations.

It promoted conservation, pushed sustainable tourism and encouraged millions of fans to learn more about Rwanda.

The campaign helped boost tourism numbers, with visitor arrivals hitting 1.3 million in 2024 and revenues rising to US$650 million, a 47% jump since the deal began.

The collaboration also highlighted Rwanda’s attractions through activities like Rwanda Heritage Day at Emirates Stadium and visits by Arsenal stars such as Alex Scott, Mathieu Flamini, Bacary Sagna, Jurrien Timber, Caitlin Foord, Katie McCabe and Laia Codina.

They explored the country’s wildlife and culture, from gorilla trekking and safaris in Akagera to canopy walks in Nyungwe and lake experiences on Kivu.

Some also took part in the annual Kwita Izina gorilla-naming ceremony.

The deal supported Rwanda’s push to become a leading sports destination and strengthened grassroots football by helping young players and coaches develop their skills.

Jean-Guy Afrika, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Development Board, said they were proud of the progress made. He noted that the partnership raised Rwanda’s profile faster than traditional marketing and said Rwanda would now focus on new sports markets.

He added that Rwanda will remain engaged with Arsenal for the rest of the season and continue its ties with the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Group through partnerships with the LA Rams and SoFi Stadium.

Arsenal CEO Richard Garlick said the sleeve deal was a major milestone for the club.

He said Visit Rwanda played a key role in boosting the club’s ambitions and building stronger links with African fans.