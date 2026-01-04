Karole Kasita gifts son with land on 3rd birthday

Kasita says she took inspiration from socialite Zari Hassan, opting to invest in her son’s future rather than host a birthday party.

Singer Karole Kasita has marked her son King’s third birthday with a touching message, revealing that she is gifting the toddler a piece of land instead of throwing him a lavish party.

Sharing memories from a past photo shoot, Kasita reflected on how her son was clearly unimpressed by the attention on that day.

She joked that the experience taught her that such things are “not for him”, describing King as calm, stress-free and naturally royal.

“You are full of royalty… you are just it, a King,” she wrote, as she wished him a happy third birthday and thanked God for the gift of life.

Kasita went on to say she had taken inspiration from socialite Zari Hassan, opting to invest in her son’s future rather than host a birthday party.

“I will not be throwing you a party, I am instead buying you a piece of land to widen your Kingdom,” she noted, adding prayers for many more years of life.

Karole Kasita and her son King

King was born on January 4, 2023, at Kampala Hospital.

Since then, the identity of the boy’s father has remained a subject of speculation.

Many have linked the child to rapper Frank Mukiisa, popularly known as Feffe Bussi, although neither he nor Kasita has publicly confirmed this.

