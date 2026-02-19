Creators gather for immersive digital art edition in Kampala

Leading the edition is celebrated digital artist Kashushu, who will host a high-impact masterclass on Digital Art Distribution, breaking down the real economics of the industry.

On Friday 27th, the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab is set to stepinto a bold new frontier as it lands at Supremacy Lounge with a powerful Digital Art Edition, a cultural moment set to fuse art and technology into one immersive experience.

More than just aesthetics and visuals, the session will focus on the business of digital art, how to package creativity, distribute it effectively, and most importantly, how to build sustainable income from it.

The experience begins with a focused 30-minute masterclass, where Kashushu will unpack how digital art creators can move from passion projects to profit-making platforms.

This will be followed by a one-hour interactive, hands-on session, giving guests and revellers the rare opportunity to directly engage with the digital art, explore creative tools, and experience the intersection of technology and art in real time.

But as always with the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab, learning seamlessly transitions into celebration.

The night will roll into full cultural expression with entertainment from DJ Buggy, Etania Life of the Party, and Saint Trevor, turning Supremacy into a high-energy digital culture hub where art, music, and nightlife collide.

True to the Creators Lab spirit, this edition is not just an event;it’s a platform. A space where creatives don’t just consume culture, they participate in it.

Where ideas become skills. Where talent meets structure. And where expression transforms into opportunity.

“This is our opportunity, as Guinness Smooth, to expand the horizons of young creatives who want to do things differently. We are showing them that by truly making it theirs, they can still build real livelihoods from their creativity, that their individuality, their unique perspectives, and their unconventional paths can still earn them a living. That is exactly what our Make It Yours campaign stands for,” said Denise Paula Nazzinda, Guinness Smooth Brand Manager.

Entrance is open to all creatives, digital art enthusiasts, and Guinness consumers, making the experience accessible to anyone passionate about creativity and self-expression.