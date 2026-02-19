Otafiire scoffs at Kainerugaba for threatening arrest

Major General Kahinda Otafiire dismissed General Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s arrest threat with a mocking response, as their public exchange exposed tensions within the NRM

Minister of Internal Affairs Major General Kahinda Otafiire has dismissed threats of arrest by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) under General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“LOL.” Otafiire posted on X after Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba wrote: “Let Mzee decide what to do with Hon.Otafiire. It won’t take us half a second to arrest him.”

Earlier, Gen Kainerugaba had posted: “Hon.Otafiire, should stop trying to use me in his fights with my father. He has a very big problem with Mzee, he knows it. Let us see if Mzee arrests him.”

The exchange followed remarks Otafiire made to his constituents. The Ruhinda North MP said he opposed the idea of Muhoozi succeeding his father, President Yoweri Museveni.

“People say I hate Muhoozi, the president’s son,” Otafiire said. “No, I hate a Muhoozi presidency.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He warned that such a transition would be regrettable. He said ordinary citizens would suffer the consequences.

“It’s you the people who pay for the consequences because I’ll long be gone (dead),” he said.

Otafiire added that he does not fear threats. He said he had already risked his life during the 1981–86 guerrilla war that brought the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to power.

“I have been in very dangerous situations on the battlefield. I have already risked my life,” he said.

The public exchange has drawn attention within the ruling party as debate over succession continues ahead of the 2031 general election. Gen Kainerugaba’s supporters have promoted him as a potential future leader. Otafiire, one of the longest-serving NRM figures, has repeatedly expressed reservations about a Muhoozi presidency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Otafiire’s son, Che Otafiire, sought to calm tensions. He responded to Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara on X.

“My brother Hon. @BalaamBarugahar, please disregard the smokescreen crafted behind the scenes by some individuals whose agenda we already know. There is absolutely no hatred between Gen. @mkainerugaba and Gen. @otafiire_k - plain and simple,” Che Otafiire posted.

Barugahara had earlier written: “The programme of General @mkainerugaba continues to move forward with with growing momentum, confidence and strong support from around the world. I have received several calls regarding the recent public remarks made by our respected elder, Mzee Hon @otafiire_k. I would like to reassure millions of Ugandans that, ultimately, it is you the citizens of Uganda who will decide the future leadership of our nation. Hon. Kahinda Otafiire’s statement that he respects Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba but does not support him for President is his personal view, and it deserves respect. In a democracy, differing opinions are natural and should be handled with civility and maturity. At the same time, many Ugandans across the country continue to express confidence in Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s leadership, vision, and commitment to national progress and strategic security. In the end, democracy gives the final voice to the people and the people will decide.”