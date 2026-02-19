Searching for a job can be exhausting

Searching for a job can be exhausting

Keeping hope alive when the job hunt takes longer than expected

In Uganda’s competitive labour market, where thousands of graduates enter the workforce each year, it is not uncommon for job seekers to feel discouraged.

Searching for a job can be exhausting, particularly when weeks turn into months without a positive response. In Uganda’s competitive labour market, where thousands of graduates enter the workforce each year, it is not uncommon for job seekers to feel discouraged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, career experts staying motivated is not only possible, but essential.

According to the recruitment specialists, the first step is to treat the job search like a full-time role.

Setting daily targets, whether it is applying for three positions, updating your CV, or networking with two new contacts, helps maintain structure and purpose. They emphasise that consistency often pays off more than sporadic bursts of effort.

The experts also advise candidates to continuously refine their applications. Rather than sending the same CV to every employer, tailor it to each role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Highlight measurable achievements and ensure your cover letter reflects the specific requirements listed in the advert. This increases the likelihood of standing out in a crowded field.

Another key recommendation is to invest in upskilling. Short online courses, volunteering, or internships can bridge employment gaps and demonstrate initiative.

You can enhance your soft skills for career success by joining this BrighterMonday course, which is absolutely free.

In Uganda’s evolving job market, employers increasingly value adaptability and practical skills.

Finally, BrighterMonday Uganda encourages job seekers to prioritise mental wellbeing. Taking short breaks, exercising, and maintaining supportive social connections can prevent burnout. Rejection, they note, is often redirection. With persistence, self-improvement, and the right mindset, opportunities eventually arise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Win free airtime

Meanwhile, you now have a chance to win free airtime when you complete on BrighterMonday Uganda’s WhatsApp channel.

Get up to UGX 1,400 airtime when you complete your FIRST course on BrighterMonday Uganda’s WhatsApp channel!

The course entails short video lessons Just 15–25 minutes. Airtime will be sent within 24 hours

How to qualify: Click this link https://wa.me/256777597527?text=PulseUG

Advertisement

Advertisement

Send the message PulseUG Choose a course Complete the lessons + short quiz Get your score → airtime drops

Pass the quiz and you can also add a certificate to your BrighterMonday profile.

NB: Airtime reward applies once only — first course, one reward per WhatsApp number.