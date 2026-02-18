Police arrest 440 suspects in crackdown on crime

The Uganda Police Force has arrested over 440 suspects in recent operations targeting crime in the Kampala Metropolitan area, including muggers, burglars, narcotics consumers, and murderers.

The Uganda Police Force has made significant progress in addressing rising crime levels within the Kampala Metropolitan area, with over 440 suspects arrested in recent operations.

The arrests target suspected muggers, burglars, and narcotics consumers, who have now been processed and taken to court for further proceedings.

Police Public Relations Officer, Kituuma Rusoke, spoke about the ongoing efforts, saying, “Our goal is to ensure the safety and security of the public, and we are committed to responding to all reported incidents swiftly. The recent arrests highlight the importance of the public’s cooperation in keeping our neighborhoods safe.”

The police have also made major breakthroughs in solving several murders that have plagued the country in recent years.

Notable cases include the murder of a socialite in Kyanja, a director at Uganda Christian University, and two people killed in a hotel in Lungujja.

Kituuma Rusoke further emphasised the importance of maintaining public calm, urging citizens to stay connected with law enforcement.

The Uganda Police Force continues to work tirelessly to reduce crime rates and maintain peace in the country, with ongoing disruptive operations in Kampala and surrounding areas