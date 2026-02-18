Flavia Tumusiime bashed online over controversial ‘women submission’ conference

The event, scheduled for March 28, 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, is being promoted as a platform to inspire women to “dominate” in life while remaining submissive in their marriages and relationships.

Media personality and Head of Broadcast at Nation Media Group–Uganda, Flavia Tumusiime, has come under online criticism following the announcement that she will be among the keynote speakers at the upcoming “Dominate 2026” women’s conference.

The event, scheduled for March 28, 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, is being promoted as a platform to inspire women to “dominate” in life while remaining submissive in their marriages and relationships.

Other speakers at the conference include Dorothy Kabagambe, Manuela Mulondo, Beatrice Byemanzi and life coach Hilda Bahati Sabiti.

Organisers say the conference seeks to nurture a generation of women who thrive in their careers and personal ambitions, yet uphold what they describe as biblical principles of submission.

Flavia Tumusiime

Feminist Backlash on Social Media

However, the theme has not been well received in some circles. Many social media users, particularly those aligned with feminist ideals, have criticised the concept as regressive and demeaning.

One commenter questioned why Tumusiime would associate herself with such messaging, arguing that she would be better placed speaking on professional excellence, leadership, and navigating workplace politics.

Others accused her of promoting narratives that weaken women rather than empower them.

“The whole point is that she’s coming to speak about submission instead of teaching women navigating office politics, work ethics, excellence at a young age, staying dynamically capable, etc. Can we think beyond men?” wrote one Aisha.

Flavia with her husband Andrew Kabuura

Past Marriage Scandal Resurfaces

The backlash has also revived discussion about Tumusiime’s handling of her marriage in 2021, when her husband, sports journalist Andrew Kabuura, faced allegations of infidelity.

At the time, leaked WhatsApp conversations and photographs allegedly involving Kabuura and another woman circulated online, sparking speculation about the stability of their marriage.

Despite the public storm, Tumusiime appeared alongside her husband at a public function shortly afterwards, signalling unity and reconciliation.

Supporters Rally Behind Her

Amid the criticism, several voices have come out in Tumusiime’s defence. Supporters have pointed to her professional achievements and influence within Uganda’s media landscape, urging critics to show respect regardless of differing views.

They argue that disagreement with the conference theme should not translate into personal attacks.

“Yes you might not agree with what someone says but what we are not going to do is disrespect or discredit people.Flavia is a whole head of broadcasting at Nation Media! She has done so much for the media in Uganda and at such a young age. Please put respect on people’s names.” said Farida Ashaba.

Organisers Clarify Intent

Conference organisers, including Manuela Mulondo, have sought to clarify what they describe as a misconstrued message.

Mulondo maintains that submission is often accepted in professional and religious settings but becomes controversial only when discussed within marriage.