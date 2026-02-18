Artists rallied to rescue addiction-afflicted singer Master Parrot 

Recently a video surfaced online of Parrot appearing heavily intoxicated. In the video, the Kikompola singer can be heard slurring his words, and sounding incoherent.

Ugandan artists and fans are being called to come together and save one of the country’s legendary musicians, Master Parrot who has been struggling with drug addiction.

Fellow musician Qute Kaye, who himself suffered greatly with drug addiction and hit rock bottom before turning his life around, has undertaken to help Parrot back on his feet.

He promised to seek out Parrot, and urged fellow artists to join in the cause.

“I urge Ugandans not to just point fingers and wait on someone else to step up and help this legend. We need to do something and do it now because Parrot is currently sick. That same sickness nearly killed me. We have lost great artists in the same way, such as singer Napoleon,” he said.

“If we lose Parrot, we should not come out and pretend to care. This is the precise time for intervention. If we help him, he will recover and support himself and his family.”

In a different video, Parrot himself, commented on his situation, thanking Kaye for his efforts to save his life.

He stated that he acknowledged the dangers of alcohol addiction.

Parrot claimed however that the people who posted the video, “blew it out of proportion” adding that it was just an ordinary night out.

