Julius Kyazze starts new company with offices in Dubai

Swangz Avenue co-founder Julius Kyazze has launched Live54 Plus, a Nairobi-headquartered creative infrastructure company with strategic offices in Dubai and Mauritius, aimed at helping African creative businesses scale across borders while continuing to support his existing ventures

Kyazze shared the news on LinkedIn, stating: “Today I’m stepping into a new chapter. I start my role as CEO of Live54 Plus.”

He said he has spent years building across music, events, production, creative and media.

“Along the way, we’ve made wins, made mistakes, learned fast, and kept moving,” he wrote, adding that he remains grateful to “every teammate, partner, client, artist, and supporter who has walked this road with us.”

Kyazze described Live54 Plus as infrastructure for creative and cultural businesses to scale across Africa. “In our world, infrastructure is not roads and bridges. It’s the stuff that makes growth possible,” he explained.

He said the company focuses on multi-city venue and show operations, multi-country tour planning, cross-border media networks, creative and below-the-line agencies, legal representation, and finance systems that can manage funds in more than 10 countries.

“Operationally, our HQ is in Nairobi. And to make global collaboration easier, we have strategic offices in Mauritius and Dubai,” Kyazze stated.

He said the company will collaborate with founders who have scalable ideas and events ready to grow.

“You focus on the craft and the vision. We handle the dirty work: market entry, operations, staffing, compliance, commercial execution, and distribution across multiple countries,” he wrote.

Kyazze clarified that the move does not mean stepping away from his existing ventures.

“As I step into the LIVE54+ CEO role, I will continue to look after and support our existing businesses, including Swangz Avenue, BUZZ GROUP AFRICA, The Quollective Africa, NRG RADIO UGANDA 106.5 FM, PLAY TANZANIA and other ventures where I hold strategic responsibilities. This is not a departure from the work. It’s an elevation of how we do it.”

Swangz Avenue also confirmed on LinkedIn that it has joined Live54 Plus, describing it as “an integrated ecosystem connecting creative, media, experiential and cultural platforms across the continent.”

The company said Africa’s creative economy is expanding but talent should not be limited by geography.

“For us, this is about opportunity at scale. Artists, creators and stories increasingly resonate beyond borders, yet the structures supporting them often remain local,” Swangz Avenue stated.

It added that Live54 Plus strengthens its ability to expand pathways for African talent while maintaining authenticity.

“Under the leadership of Julius Kyazze, we are building systems that allow African creativity to travel further, grow stronger, and compete globally.”