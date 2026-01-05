Advertisement

VIDEO: Inside story of mother slapping daughter at QuePasa

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 08:19 - 05 January 2026
Screengrab from the incident
A mother slapped her daughter at Que Pasa in Kampala after finding her drunk and making out with a man during what she believed was a birthday dinner at a restaurant.
Details have emerged about how a mother was filmed slapping her daughter at a popular Kampala hangout.

Shan wanted to celebrate her birthday and told her mother she was going to a restaurant with friends.

Her mother agreed and drove her to QuePasa, located in Kisementi Gardens, Kampala.

People familiar with the incident said the mother believed it was a restaurant because she dropped her off during the day.

Later, the daughter did not return home. The mother began calling her.

By then, Shan was drunk and could not take the calls.

Witnesses said Shan attracted a man who asked her to dance. They later started making out in the bar.

As this happened, Shan’s mother arrived. While looking for her daughter, she found her making out with the man.

@nataleefrederikamusic What actually happened to the quepasa girl who was slapped by her mom #fyp #kepasagirl ♬ original sound - Frederika

Witnesses said the mother immediately started slapping her daughter.

