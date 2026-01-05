VIDEO: Inside story of mother slapping daughter at QuePasa

A mother slapped her daughter at Que Pasa in Kampala after finding her drunk and making out with a man during what she believed was a birthday dinner at a restaurant.

Details have emerged about how a mother was filmed slapping her daughter at a popular Kampala hangout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shan wanted to celebrate her birthday and told her mother she was going to a restaurant with friends.

Her mother agreed and drove her to QuePasa, located in Kisementi Gardens, Kampala.

People familiar with the incident said the mother believed it was a restaurant because she dropped her off during the day.

Later, the daughter did not return home. The mother began calling her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By then, Shan was drunk and could not take the calls.

Witnesses said Shan attracted a man who asked her to dance. They later started making out in the bar.

As this happened, Shan’s mother arrived. While looking for her daughter, she found her making out with the man.

Witnesses said the mother immediately started slapping her daughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement