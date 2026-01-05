Mesach Semakula: The only thing I’ll ever give my child even if they’re 100

Mesach Semakula said he will only give his children education, not wealth, because he wants them to value hard work and avoid the entitlement that destroys family legacies.

Mesach Semakula said his assets belong to him because he knows what he went through to acquire them.

He said the only thing his children are entitled to, no matter their age, even at 100, is education.

He said this is because he knows the pain of growing up without education.

“I decided to give that to my kids. There are things I grew up desiring, like studying from schools like King’s College Budo.”

He said he wants to give his children everything he wished for while growing up.

Speaking on Cruz Xclusive, he said his children attend schools of their choice as long as they qualify.

He said he and his children demand education from each other.

However, he said he does not want his children to feel entitled.

He warned that entitlement is how many wealthy families lose their wealth and legacy.

He said some children only learn to receive and never learn to add value.

He cited an example of a wealthy man who fell sick.