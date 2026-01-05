Advertisement

VIDEO: Museveni shocks Kasuku

Mzee Asingwire
08:47 - 05 January 2026
Kasuku
President Yoweri Museveni surprised Kasuku during a live show as credited himself for Uganda’s national fibre backbone while responding to concerns over high internet costs and support for content creators.
President Yoweri Museveni stunned media personality Daniel Isaac Katende, alias Kasuku, during a live discussion.

Responding to Kasuku, the President said:

"I can see that Katende lives in Jerusalem but doesn't know what is happening there [Kasuku displays face of shock and confusion]... Katende didn't know that I'm the one who worked very hard to bring the backbone infrastructure."

@silentmediaug MBU KASUKU LIVES IN UGANDA BUT HE DOES NOT KNOW WHATS HAPPENING THERE 😂#creatersearchinsights #creatorsearchinsights #goviral #creatorsearchinsights ♬ original sound - SILENT MEDIA

He spoke after Kasuku asked the government to support content creators by making internet access cheaper and more available.

@ashanmedia #1millionviews #foryoupage❤️❤️ #kampala_uganda #kampala_tiktokers #kampala_uganda🇺🇬🇺🇬🤝 ♬ original sound - 🅰🆂🅷🅰🅽 🅼🅴🅳🅸🅰

The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, secured funding for the National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure and e-Government Infrastructure project in the 2006/2007 financial year.

The project aimed to connect government ministries and departments nationwide. It involved laying optical fibre cables to major towns in phases.

After the NITA-U Act of 2009, the project was handed over to National Information Technology Authority Uganda in January 2010 to complete the remaining work.

Earlier, Kasuku said:

"... but we have no yet seen government involvement in supporting us. We are not talking of supporting us in terms of giving us money because we are making the money... but we are seeing issues like the cost of internet is high..."

He also cited past shutdowns of some social media platforms.

The exchange happened during the Jazz with Jajja show on January 4, 2026. Natasha Museveni Karugire and Christine Mawadri moderated the discussion.

The show streamed live on Instagram, TikTok and X.

