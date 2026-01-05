VIDEO: Museveni shocks Kasuku

President Yoweri Museveni surprised Kasuku during a live show as credited himself for Uganda’s national fibre backbone while responding to concerns over high internet costs and support for content creators.

President Yoweri Museveni stunned media personality Daniel Isaac Katende, alias Kasuku, during a live discussion.

Responding to Kasuku, the President said:

"I can see that Katende lives in Jerusalem but doesn't know what is happening there [Kasuku displays face of shock and confusion]... Katende didn't know that I'm the one who worked very hard to bring the backbone infrastructure."

He spoke after Kasuku asked the government to support content creators by making internet access cheaper and more available.

Kasuku: “The youth are making money from social media platforms like YouTube, but the cost of the internet is high. We have also not yet seen any support from the government.” pic.twitter.com/tQPRH2CFLa — UBC UGANDA (@ubctvuganda) January 4, 2026

The Government of Uganda, through the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, secured funding for the National Data Transmission Backbone Infrastructure and e-Government Infrastructure project in the 2006/2007 financial year.

The project aimed to connect government ministries and departments nationwide. It involved laying optical fibre cables to major towns in phases.

After the NITA-U Act of 2009, the project was handed over to National Information Technology Authority Uganda in January 2010 to complete the remaining work.

Earlier, Kasuku said:

"... but we have no yet seen government involvement in supporting us. We are not talking of supporting us in terms of giving us money because we are making the money... but we are seeing issues like the cost of internet is high..."

Kasuku tried the “straw” technique on President Museveni and he said nah, not today 😂 pic.twitter.com/GcflUnusKD — Patro Uganda (@PatroUganda) January 4, 2026

He also cited past shutdowns of some social media platforms.

The exchange happened during the Jazz with Jajja show on January 4, 2026. Natasha Museveni Karugire and Christine Mawadri moderated the discussion.

