Museveni speaks out Venezuela situation, lists lessons for Africa 

President Yoweri Museveni commented on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro by the Unites State

President Yoweri Museveni commented on the capture of Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro by the Unites State

President Yoweri Museveni said while he still studies the situation in Venezuela, key lessons have to be taken by African states.

President Yoweri Museveni this morning weighed in on the situation unfolding in Venezuela, where United States forces have captured President Nicolás Maduro and taken him into custody following a major military operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The U.S. action, described by Washington as part of a campaign against drug trafficking and narco-terrorism, has seen Maduro and his wife flown to New York to face federal charges, including narco-terrorism and conspiracy allegations

President Yoweri Museveni said while he still studies the situation, key lessons have to be taken by African states.

“We are still studying the situation; the Americans say that the Latin Americans are sending drugs to the U.S.…but we shall continue to learn more,” Museveni said.

“But whatever the case, you can see the gaps,” he added, citing the United States’ military advantage against Venezuela

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The Americans are operating from four dimensions. They are operating from the sea, air, land and space and the Latin Americans do not have the navy,” he said

Nicholas Maduro, following his capture

Strategic security and centre of gravity

Linking this to Africa’s long-term needs, the president argued for strengthened strategic security and unity among African states.

He stressed the importance of a shared “centre of gravity” — a reference to collective defence and economic strength — pointing to initiatives like the proposed East African Federation as vital to pooling resources, protecting territorial integrity, and building capacity in air, land, sea and space domains.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There can be small countries in the world like Denmark, but they all have a centre of gravity,” Museveni said.

“When there is trouble, there is a big boy like the U.S. to defend them. But the African race has no centre of gravity. It is very risky for us.”

Global reactions and the Venezuela aftermath

The U.S. military operation in Venezuela has triggered a wide range of international responses.

Some world leaders have condemned Washington’s actions as a violation of international law and sovereignty, while others have cautiously supported calls for democratic transition and stability.

Advertisement

Advertisement