Beyond aesthetics: How Kashushu is monetising digital art

Ugandan digital creative Natasha Karungi, known as Kashushu, will headline the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab Digital Art Edition in Kampala, leading a masterclass on turning digital art into a sustainable, scalable profession while showcasing the growing power of Africa’s digital creative economy.

At the heart of Kampala’s fast-evolving creative culture, the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab continues to position itself as more than just an event series; it is becoming a living ecosystem where talent, culture, and opportunity intersect.

This Friday, the platform boldly steps into the digital future with its Digital Art Edition, and at the centre of this moment is one of Uganda’s most influential digital creatives: Natasha Karungi, widely known as Kashushu.

More than just the headliner, Kashushu represents exactly what the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab stands for: originality, ownership, and the courage to turn creativity into something sustainable.

Her presence transforms the Digital Art Edition from an event into a cultural statement: that digital art is not a trend, but a movement; not a hobby, but a profession; not a niche, but a new economy.

Kashushu’s artistry lives at the intersection of technology, identity, and storytelling. Her signature style blends lines, geometry, patterns, and layered digital textures to reimagine human figures, landscapes, and African narratives in ways that feel futuristic yet deeply cultural.

Her work doesn’t simply exist on screens; it moves across digital platforms, NFTs, virtual exhibitions, immersive experiences, and global creative spaces, placing her at the forefront of Africa’s digital art evolution.

Kashushu

But her influence goes far beyond aesthetics. Kashushu has become a symbol of what it means to build structure around creativity.

She represents a new generation of artists who understand that talent alone is not enough, that distribution, strategy, and digital positioning are just as powerful as skill.

Through her journey, she has shown that digital art can be scaled, monetised, exported, and transformed into a sustainable livelihood.

That is exactly what she brings to the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab Digital Art Edition.

This Friday at Supremacy Lounge, Kashushu will lead a powerful masterclass focused on Digital Art Distribution, a session designed not for spectators, but for builders.

Creatives will gain real insight into how digital art moves from passion to profession, from creation to commercialization, from expression to enterprise. It’s not about tools alone; it’s about systems, strategy, and sustainability.

Her session will guide creatives through the realities of packaging creativity, positioning digital work for real-world value, navigating platforms, building visibility, and developing income streams that allow artists to live from their craft, not just create for exposure.

And in true Guinness Smooth Creators Lab spirit, learning won’t remain theoretical. The experience will shift into a live, interactive digital art engagement where guests become part of the creative process itself, engaging with digital tools, participating in creation, and experiencing the fusion of art and technology in real time.

The line between artist and audience disappears, replaced by collaboration, exploration, and shared creation.

For digital artists, designers, tech creatives, visual storytellers, culture shapers, and anyone building in the creative economy, this is not just another Friday night. It’s a moment of alignment, where talent meets opportunity, culture meets structure, and creativity meets sustainability.

Kashushu’s story mirrors the mission of the Creators Lab: empowering creatives to own their paths, define their futures, and build value from their individuality.

She is proof that African digital creativity does not need permission, validation, or limitation, only platforms, structure, and belief. Hence, her presence at the Guinness Smooth Creators Lab is not accidental.