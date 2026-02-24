Advertisement

Flavia Tumusiime backs out contentious ‘women submission’ conference

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:26 - 24 February 2026
Flavia Tumusiime
The event, slated for 28 March 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, had been promoted as a gathering intended to inspire women to “dominate in life while remaining submissive within marriage.” 
Advertisement

Media personality and Head of Broadcast at Nation Media Group–Uganda, Flavia Tumusiime, has withdrawn from the forthcoming Dominate 2026 women’s conference following days of heated public debate.

Advertisement

The event, slated for 28 March 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, had been promoted as a gathering intended to inspire women to “dominate in life while remaining submissive within marriage.” 

The theme ignited fierce discussion online, with critics describing it as regressive and at odds with modern feminist ideals.

On social media, some questioned why Tumusiime, widely respected for her professional accomplishments, would associate herself with messaging they viewed as limiting. 

One commenter argued she would be better placed speaking on leadership, workplace politics and professional excellence rather than submission.

Advertisement
Flavia Tumusiime

Organisers Announce Replacement

Late last night, one of the conference organisers Manuela Mulondo shared an update confirming Tumusiime’s withdrawal.

“With grace, we honour seasons as they shift,” Mulondo wrote. “Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura will not be joining us as a speaker at DOMINATE 2026 on March 28. We remain grateful for her willingness to journey with us and respect the demands of her current season.”

Mulondo simultaneously announced that businesswoman Sandra Baingana would join the speaker line-up. 

Advertisement

She praised Baingana’s wisdom, experience and leadership, noting that they align with the conference theme, “The Tide Is Turning.”

Other announced speakers include Dorothy Kabagambe, Beatrice Byemanzi and life coach Hilda Bahati Sabiti. 

Organisers maintain that the concept of submission has been misunderstood, arguing that it is widely practised in professional and religious contexts but becomes controversial when discussed within marriage.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Single Malts mentorship takes center stage at February's Big Meeting
Lifestyle
24.02.2026
Single Malts mentorship takes center stage at February's Big Meeting
Big Eye explains Eddy Kenzo’s polished spoken English
Entertainment
24.02.2026
Big Eye explains Eddy Kenzo’s polished spoken English
Hoima crews light up Neon Rave battle as dance competition kicks off
Lifestyle
24.02.2026
Hoima crews light up Neon Rave battle as dance competition kicks off
World Bartender Day: A toast to the hands behind the toast
Lifestyle
24.02.2026
World Bartender Day: A toast to the hands behind the toast
Sejusa: Why Archbishop shouldn't be blamed for postponed Besigye mass
News
24.02.2026
Sejusa: Why Archbishop shouldn't be blamed for postponed Besigye mass
How to attract high quality candidates in 2026
Business
24.02.2026
How to attract high quality candidates in 2026