Flavia Tumusiime backs out contentious ‘women submission’ conference

The event, slated for 28 March 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, had been promoted as a gathering intended to inspire women to “dominate in life while remaining submissive within marriage.”

Media personality and Head of Broadcast at Nation Media Group–Uganda, Flavia Tumusiime, has withdrawn from the forthcoming Dominate 2026 women’s conference following days of heated public debate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event, slated for 28 March 2026 at Kololo Independence Grounds, had been promoted as a gathering intended to inspire women to “dominate in life while remaining submissive within marriage.”

The theme ignited fierce discussion online, with critics describing it as regressive and at odds with modern feminist ideals.

On social media, some questioned why Tumusiime, widely respected for her professional accomplishments, would associate herself with messaging they viewed as limiting.

One commenter argued she would be better placed speaking on leadership, workplace politics and professional excellence rather than submission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flavia Tumusiime

Organisers Announce Replacement

Late last night, one of the conference organisers Manuela Mulondo shared an update confirming Tumusiime’s withdrawal.

“With grace, we honour seasons as they shift,” Mulondo wrote. “Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura will not be joining us as a speaker at DOMINATE 2026 on March 28. We remain grateful for her willingness to journey with us and respect the demands of her current season.”

Mulondo simultaneously announced that businesswoman Sandra Baingana would join the speaker line-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She praised Baingana’s wisdom, experience and leadership, noting that they align with the conference theme, “The Tide Is Turning.”

Other announced speakers include Dorothy Kabagambe, Beatrice Byemanzi and life coach Hilda Bahati Sabiti.