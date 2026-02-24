Age verification required
Passport office suspends services
Passport issuance at the Kyambogo office has been suspended after a fibre cut disrupted services.
In a notice posted on X on February 23, 2026, the National Citizenship and Immigration Control said the Kyambogo Passport Issuance Office is experiencing downtime due to the network disruption.
The department said passport processing will remain on hold until further notice as technicians work to fix the problem.
It apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured the public that efforts are underway to restore services as soon as possible.
The agency clarified that all other passport and immigration offices across the country remain operational.
Applicants who had planned to collect or process passports at Kyambogo will have to wait until services resume.