Advertisement

Passport office suspends services

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 06:58 - 24 February 2026
Ugandan-e-passport
Ugandan-e-passport
Passport issuance at the Kyambogo office has been suspended due to a fibre cut, while all other immigration offices remain operational.
Advertisement

Passport issuance at the Kyambogo office has been suspended after a fibre cut disrupted services.

Advertisement

In a notice posted on X on February 23, 2026, the National Citizenship and Immigration Control said the Kyambogo Passport Issuance Office is experiencing downtime due to the network disruption.

The department said passport processing will remain on hold until further notice as technicians work to fix the problem.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured the public that efforts are underway to restore services as soon as possible.

The agency clarified that all other passport and immigration offices across the country remain operational.

Advertisement

Applicants who had planned to collect or process passports at Kyambogo will have to wait until services resume.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Flavia Tumusiime backs out contentious ‘women submission’ conference
Lifestyle
24.02.2026
Flavia Tumusiime backs out contentious ‘women submission’ conference
Ugandan-e-passport
News
24.02.2026
Passport office suspends services
Court blocks KCB from selling Cedric Babu’s Kololo home
Business
24.02.2026
Court blocks KCB from selling Cedric Babu’s Kololo home
Without Museveni, Born-again faith will vanish – Serwadda
News
23.02.2026
Without Museveni, Born-again faith will vanish – Serwadda
Uganda on alert as global baby formula formula recall hits major brands
Lifestyle
23.02.2026
Uganda on alert as global baby formula formula recall hits major brands
Prison warder flees after killing supervisors, OC’s wife
News
23.02.2026
Prison warder flees after killing supervisors, OC’s wife