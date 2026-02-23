She missed her dream course, but will graduate top of her class at Makerere

Whitney Najjuka, who once missed out on studying Law, will graduate on February 27, 2026 as Makerere University’s only First Class student in Journalism and Communication after earning a 4.46 CGPA through discipline, resilience and hard work.

Whitney Najjuka will step onto Freedom Square on February 27, 2026 as Makerere University closes its 76th graduation ceremony with a distinction few achieve.

She graduates with a cumulative grade point average of 4.46, earning First Class Honours and a place on the Vice Chancellor’s List.

She is the only student in Journalism and Communication to attain a first class this year.

Born on March 27, 2002 in Nabbingo, Kyengera Town Council, Najjuka is the daughter of Margaret Kusemererwa and Fred Kasirye.

She once hoped to study Law. She had excelled in school and believed she was on the right path.

However, she missed the required cut-off point and was instead admitted to pursue a Bachelor of Journalism and Communication under government sponsorship.

She began her education at Muto Primary School in Buwama, where she scored eight aggregates in the Primary Leaving Examination. She later joined St Lucia Hill School, Namagoma, earning 20 aggregates at O-Level and 17 points in History, Luganda and Divinity at A-Level.

At first, journalism felt like a second choice. With encouragement from her uncle, Sanyu Christopher, she embraced the course. Over time, her perspective changed.

She says courses such as Social and Behaviour Change Communication and Applied Strategic Communication helped her see media as a force that shapes public opinion and influences action.

Her turning point came in third year when the Female Journalist Foundation published her story on sexual and gender-based violence and its emotional impact on survivors.

The article sparked debate, especially on the role of men in fighting gender-based violence. “I realised media doesn’t just report,” she says. “It frames how society views a crisis.”

Najjuka credits her success to discipline. She attended lectures consistently and sought knowledge beyond the classroom.

She participated in workshops at the Aga Khan Graduate School of Media and Communication and pursued mentorship through the Public Relations Association of Uganda.

Whitney Najjuka

She also faced a demanding commute. Travelling nearly 20 hours a week between Nabbingo and Kampala tested her resolve. Early morning lectures and heavy traffic forced her to manage her time carefully. She says fatigue taught her resilience and focus.

In 2024, she received the AGMES Fellowship at the Aga Khan Graduate School of Media and Communication. The support enabled her to produce a capstone project on the mental health effects of gender-based violence. She conducted interviews, handled sensitive stories with care and worked with professional editors.

Even before graduation, she joined Capital One Group (COG EA Ltd) as a mentee intern.

Paul Mwirigi Muriungi, the Managing Director and Head of Strategy, describes her as intentional and eager to learn. He says her attitude, discipline and willingness to grow set her apart.

Dr Aisha Nakiwala, the Head of the Department of Journalism and Communication, says the faculty are proud of her achievement.

She notes that graduating with a first class demands consistent excellence, discipline and resilience.

Looking ahead, Najjuka wants stronger investment in practical training. She calls for modern equipment, newsroom simulations and deeper focus on data journalism and search engine optimisation. She believes these skills are essential in today’s digital media landscape.