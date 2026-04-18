Lot Fire Records signs Nash Moonz as first female artist

Until now, Lot Fire Record has largely focused on managing and producing male acts, making Nash Moonz’s arrival a strategic shift as the company looks to broaden its sound and reach within Uganda’s music industry.

Ugandan label Lot Fire Records has signed vocalist Nash Moonz, born Kabahuma Nancy, making her the company’s first female artist.

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The move marks a notable step for the label, whose current roster includes Jim Siizer and Off Rhine.

Until now, Lot Fire Records has largely focused on managing and producing male acts, making Nash Moonz’s arrival a strategic shift as the company looks to broaden its sound and reach within Uganda’s music industry.

Before joining the label, Nash Moonz built her craft on Kampala’s live entertainment circuit, where she performed for years in clubs and other venues.

She became known as a karaoke singer, using live covers of contemporary R&B, pop and soul songs to sharpen her vocals and stage delivery. That experience helped her develop the confidence and range now shaping her professional recording career.

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Nash Moonz

According to the label, Nash Moonz emerged from a search aimed at bringing female representation into the company and diversifying its musical output. The signing is expected to help the label connect with a wider audience as competition in Uganda’s entertainment space continues to intensify.

Under Lot Fire Record, Nash Moonz has already released her debut single, Somebody. The song introduces her sound through a blend of Afro-pop and contemporary R&B, with the label describing her style as soulful vocals layered over modern African beats. The track was recorded and produced at Lot Fire Record studios and has been released on major streaming platforms.

Lot Fire Record director Bash Luks said the label remains committed to developing authentic talent and described Nash Moonz’s background as a strong asset. He said her years as a live karaoke performer give her an edge in performance, delivery and audience connection.