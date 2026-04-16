Neon Raves head to Arua as city’s creative pulse takes centre stage

Participants are expected to showcase a mix of styles, from Afro-fusion and hip-hop to amapiano-inspired routines

Participants are expected to showcase a mix of styles, from Afro-fusion and hip-hop to amapiano-inspired routines

Arua will host the Tusker Lite Neon Raves auditions on April 18, bringing together dance crews to compete and showcase the city’s growing creative energy.

Arua will host the Tusker Lite Neon Raves auditions on April 18 at Capital Lounge.

Dance crews from West Nile and beyond will compete for a spot in the regional finale.

The event highlights Arua’s growing influence as a cultural and creative hub.

Top three groups will qualify for the grand finale in Kampala this June

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Arua’s reputation as one of Uganda’s most vibrant creative hubs is set to take the spotlight as the Tusker Lite Neon Raves auditions arrive in the city on April 18 at Capital Lounge.

Known for its energetic nightlife and a youth culture deeply rooted in music, dance and self-expression, Arua provides the perfect backdrop for the next chapter of the Neon Raves, a platform that continues to spotlight emerging talent across the country.

The auditions will bring together dance crews from across West Nile and beyond, each aiming to secure a place in the regional finale.

Participants are expected to showcase a mix of styles, from Afro-fusion and hip-hop to amapiano-inspired routines, reflecting the diversity that defines Arua’s creative scene.

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In recent years, Arua has steadily carved out its place as a cultural hotspot. Its influence stretches across music and dance, with a new generation of creatives pushing boundaries and building audiences both locally and nationally.

The Neon Raves concept, blending nightlife energy with competitive performance, has already made stops in cities like Mbarara, Hoima and Masaka

The arrival of the Tusker Lite Neon Raves adds another layer to this momentum, offering a structured platform for dancers to gain visibility and compete at a higher level.

The Neon Raves concept, blending nightlife energy with competitive performance, has already made stops in cities like Mbarara, Hoima and Masaka, where it has uncovered standout crews and drawn enthusiastic crowds.

In Arua, expectations are equally high, with organisers anticipating strong participation and an engaged audience.

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Beyond the competition, the auditions will double as a cultural gathering, bringing together dancers, music lovers and nightlife enthusiasts in a shared celebration of movement and sound.

The choice of Capital Lounge, a popular social venue in the city, reinforces the event’s identity as both a performance stage and a social experience.

Speaking ahead of the auditions, Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager, said, “Arua has one of the most exciting and expressive creative communities in the country right now. Bringing the Neon Raves here is about tapping into that energy and giving dancers a platform to showcase their talent on a bigger stage. We expect to see originality, passion and performances that truly reflect the spirit of West Nile.”

For many crews, April 18 represents more than just an audition. It is an opportunity to step into a national conversation around dance, creativity and youth culture, and to prove that Arua’s talent can stand shoulder to shoulder with the best from across Uganda.

The audition will culminate in the Tusker Lite Neon Raves, which will take place next week on April 25 at the same venue. The top three groups from the Neon Raves will qualify for the finale in Kampala this June.

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