URA recovers $10.2 million hidden in Turkey-bound cargo container

URA recovered $10.2 million concealed in a container declared as personal goods from Turkey, after a customs officer rejected a bribe and reported the discovery.

URA recovered $10.2 million hidden in a container declared as personal goods.

The discovery followed stricter physical cargo inspections ordered by URA leadership.

A customs officer refused a bribe attempt and reported the concealed cash.

A suspect is in custody as URA intensifies efforts to curb tax evasion.

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The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has recovered $10.2 million concealed in a cargo container, in a case that highlights growing efforts to curb tax evasion and illicit financial flows.

According to a report by ChimpReports, the cash was discovered during a routine inspection following a directive by Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki to strengthen physical verification of imports.

The container had been declared as carrying personal belongings of a Ugandan returning from Turkey. However, a customs officer, aged 30, uncovered the hidden money packed in four boxes while checking the shipment.

“I opened one box and it had kitchenware, but upon opening the next one, I saw paper money,” the officer said.

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For years, URA relied heavily on paperwork such as invoices to clear goods. This system allowed some importers to underdeclare cargo to reduce tax payments. Officials say the shift to physical inspection is now exposing such practices.

URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki

The officer also revealed that a clearing agent attempted to influence her not to report the discovery, telling her it was her “time to get rich.” She refused and reported the matter to her supervisors.

URA later recognised her for integrity at a ceremony held at the Commissioner General’s boardroom. Musinguzi praised her actions, describing them as heroic and a strong example of professionalism.

“Your firm resolve to uphold integrity despite pressure not to declare the money reflects a high standard of accountability,” he said.

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URA Assistant Commissioner for Public and Corporate Affairs, Robert Kalumba, confirmed that a suspect linked to the concealment is in custody and being questioned.

Uganda has in recent years stepped up enforcement at its borders as part of wider efforts to increase domestic revenue and fight illegal financial flows, which cost African economies billions of dollars annually, according to global financial watchdog reports.