Bailiffs move to auction Pastor Ssenyonga’s Church properties over unpaid loan

One the properties located at Mulago Kibuga was among those set to be auctioned

One the properties located at Mulago Kibuga was among those set to be auctioned

According to the advert, the church, listed as the debtor, must settle “the outstanding loan balances, interest plus our fees and disbursements” before the sale date, failing which the properties will be disposed of by public auction or private treaty.

Court bailiffs have moved to sell Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga’s church properties in Mulago and Makerere to recover an unpaid bank loan.

Christian Life Ministries must clear all outstanding balances and legal fees by mid-April 2026 to prevent the public auction of over 1.5 acres of land.

This legal action follows years of debt-related controversy for the pastor, including a high-profile Shs5 billion dispute dating back to 2013.

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Court bailiffs and auctioneers have issued a notice to sell several commercial properties belonging to Christian Life Ministries, the church led by prominent city pastor Jackson Ssenyonga.

The bailiffs warned that the past had only a few weeks to clear an outstanding loan on the properties located Mulago and Makerere get sold off.

The notice, published in the Daily Monitor of Thursday, March 12, 2026, was placed by Jald (IV), operating as Pay-Go-Free Auctioneers & Court Bailiffs, on instructions from an unnamed financial institution.

It invokes the Registration of Titles Act (Cap 230) and the Mortgage Act No. 8 of 2009.

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According to the advert, the church, listed as the debtor, must settle “the outstanding loan balances, interest plus our fees and disbursements” before the sale date, failing which the properties will be disposed of by public auction or private treaty.

The properties listed are:

Block 5 Plot 992 at Mulago Kibuga (approximately 0.334 acres), registered in the names of Abel Balemesa B. This is a multi-storey commercial building with shops and offices, currently occupied.

Block 28 Plot 568 at Makerere Kibuga (approximately 0.296 acres), registered to Christian Life Ministries. The land appears undeveloped or partially cleared.

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Block 28 Plot 664 at Makerere Kibuga (approximately 0.445 acres), also registered to the church.

Block 28 Plots 570 and 571 at Makerere Kibuga (approximately 0.519 acres combined), registered to Christian Life Ministries.

Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga

The total land being offered in the Makerere Kibuga area alone exceeds 1.26 acres.

Photographs accompanying the notice show a busy commercial block in Mulago and open or semi-developed plots in Makerere.

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Viewing is by appointment with management. Terms of sale are cash, bank draft or RTGS. A key condition in the notice warns that occupants must vacate the properties within 14 days of the advertisement to allow potential buyers to inspect the premises.

This latest development adds to Pastor Ssenyonga’s documented history of financial and legal battles.

The fiery preacher and his wife Eva have for years been embroiled in a high-profile Shs5 billion debt dispute with city businessman Nathan Bisaso.

The case dates back to 2013 when, according to court records, the couple allegedly took goods on credit from Bisaso’s company, B.N. Enterprises, on Nasser Road.