I had Shs1.2 billion during Mutoni's introduction - Gashumba

Social commentator Gashumba says he had over Shs1 billion when Malaika Mutoni introduced him to her family

"At the time of my introduction ceremony with Malaika, I had Shs1.2 billion on my account," Gashumba said. "I spent over Shs240 million. I took 12 cows. Ssewungu doesn't even have a rabbit."

Gashumba made the revelation while responding to Kalungu West Member of Parliament Joseph Ssewungu, with whom he has been engaged in a war of words.

Joseph Ssewungu

Ssewungu contributed Shs1 million to the introduction ceremony, which Gashumba refunded, saying he does not like being disrespected. "What's Shs1 million to me?" he wondered.

On May 15, 2025, Gashumba held his Gusaba ceremony at Patience Malaika Mutoni’s home in Ssembabule District. The tradition involves the groom’s family formally asking for the bride’s hand in marriage.