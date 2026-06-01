Mixed reactions as former MP Ssemujju Nganda finally joins social media

Former MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda's long-awaited arrival on X attracted thousands of followers within hours and triggered both praise and criticism from Ugandian social media users.

Former Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has finally joined social media after years of staying away from online platforms,

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The former legislator opened an official account on X, and in his first post, released a voice recording confirming that the account was authentic and distancing himself from numerous accounts that have operated in his name over the years.

“I have opened an X (formerly Twitter account). That is why I have recorded a voice for you to know that this is now the official account that I will be using. There are many people who have been operating platforms in my name. I have appealed to some of them to close them and they refused. Whoever created those accounts, I do not know,” he said

“Until today, I was not operating any social media accounts. This is now my official account; I will be updating you and where necessary share with you information,” Ssemujju said.

The veteran opposition politician's arrival on the platform sparked immediate interest. Within two hours, the account had attracted more than 5,000 followers, while his introductory video had been viewed more than 75,000 times.

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Today I officially join X to take part in the conversation of the Uganda we want. pic.twitter.com/U4HJkotlGq — Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (@SsemujjuIN) June 1, 2026

For years, several social media accounts claiming to belong to Ssemujju have circulated across different platforms. One of the most popular parody accounts on X has amassed more than 86,000 followers, creating confusion among some users about which account genuinely belonged to the former legislator.

The launch of the account generated a flood of reactions, ranging from warm welcomes to criticism and scepticism.

Some users expressed excitement at seeing Ssemujju join a platform where many of Uganda's political debates unfold.

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FDC's Ssemujju Nganda during the delegates conference

“Welcome my MP. Ffe if Najeera and Bulindo are pleased,” wrote one user.

Another commented: “Welcome to social media, Hon. This street is sometimes rough, but I trust your resilience and experience. You were actually missing in action.”

Others praised Ssemujju's contribution to public discourse while acknowledging that they did not always agree with him.

“We really learn a lot from you Ssemujju though sometimes you remain biased,” another user posted.

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However, not everyone was convinced by the timing of his arrival.

Some questioned why the former MP had chosen to join social media after losing his parliamentary seat.

“After losing elections, now you're coming back to the people, now you want us to interact with you when you're no longer in parliament. Why didn’t you open it up when you were in parliament?” one user wrote.