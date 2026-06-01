UPDF erects 'Africa's tallest flag pole' at new headquarters

UPDF has erected what it describes as the tallest flag pole in Sub-Saharan Africa

UPDF has erected what it describes as the tallest flag pole in Sub-Saharan Africa

The mast has become one of the most visible features of the new defence headquarters, which is nearing completion after nearly two years of construction.

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has erected what it describes as the tallest flag pole in Sub-Saharan Africa at the new Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) and Joint UPDF Services headquarters under construction in Mbuya.

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Acting UPDF spokesperson Col Chris Magezi announced the development, sharing footage of the pole towering several hundred feet above the new head offices.

"The tallest flag pole in sub-Saharan Africa at the new MODVA and Joint UPDF Services Headquarters. Soon it will be adorned with the largest flag," Magezi posted alongside a video showing engineers installing the structure high above Kampala's skyline.

UPDF has erected what it describes as the tallest flag pole in Sub-Saharan Africa

The mast has become one of the most visible features of the new defence headquarters, which is nearing completion after nearly two years of construction.

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The Shs94 billion twin-tower complex has already transformed the landscape around Mbuya Hill and is expected to rank among Uganda's largest government infrastructure projects.

Project engineers say construction has passed the 75 per cent completion mark. By May 2026, both towers had reached their fifth and final floor, with teams now concentrating on interior finishing works, technology installations and final preparations before handover.

Lead engineer Lt Col Robert Chabo recently said the project remains on schedule despite the tight timelines set by military leadership.

The project received fresh momentum following a September 4, 2025 inspection by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. During the visit, he directed the UPDF Engineers Brigade to complete the headquarters within 11 months.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in August 2024, Gen Kainerugaba described the headquarters as a strategic investment in Uganda's defence sector.

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"It is of strategic importance that MoDVA headquarters are accommodated in a modern and comfortable setting. This directly contributes to the operational efficiency, coordination, and capabilities of the UPDF," he said.

The new Ministry of Defence/UPDF headquarters in Mbuya is more than 75 per cent complete.

He added that the facility would incorporate modern technology and infrastructure to support the country's evolving defence strategy.

Once completed, the headquarters will bring together defence and veteran affairs administration under one location, improving coordination and supporting the UPDF's wider modernisation programme.

The installation of the giant flag pole signals that the project is entering its final stages, with the UPDF promising that it will soon fly what it describes as the largest flag on the continent.

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