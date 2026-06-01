Legendary singer Master Parrot killed in Northern Bypass accident

The musician was knocked by a speeding motorcycle while attempting to cross the bypass on Monday evening. He reportedly died on the spot.

Veteran Ugandan singer Master Parrot has reportedly died after a road accident along the Northern Bypass.

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Reports from from eyewitness accounts indicate that the musician was knocked by a speeding motorcycle while attempting to cross the bypass on Monday evening. He reportedly died on the spot.

The accident is said to have happened in the Masanafu area along the busy Kampala Northern Bypass.

His body was taken by police to Mulago hospital

At his home in Wabiduku, Kiwatule, news of his death left family members, friends and fans in shock.

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Master Parrot

Master Parrot, whose real name was David Sifayo, was one of Uganda’s popular musicians during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

He became famous for songs such as Muliro and Kikompola, which earned him a loyal fan base and made him a household name in Uganda's music industry.

In recent years, however, the singer largely stayed away from the spotlight as he reportedly battled personal challenges.

Earlier this year, several videos circulated online showing the singer in a distressed state, sparking concern among fans and fellow musicians.

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Reports indicated that he had been struggling with alcohol addiction and related mental health challenges. His mother publicly appealed for support to help him access rehabilitation services.

Fellow singer Qute Kaye, who previously faced addiction struggles himself, was among those who called for support and treatment for the veteran artiste.