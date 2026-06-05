Mungu Feni releases new single recorded in Nigeria

The project involved collaboration with leading Nigerian producers and creatives.

The project involved collaboration with leading Nigerian producers and creatives.

Mungu Feni has released a new single recorded in Nigeria, marking a major step in his growing international music career.

Ugandan award-winning artist Mungu Feni has officially released his highly anticipated new single, a project recorded in Nigeria as part of a major international music collaboration.

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The track, developed alongside top Nigerian producers and creatives, marks a significant milestone in Feni’s career. It showcases his evolving sound and growing international influence.

The Nigeria-based production forms part of a broader investment in high-quality music, underlining his commitment to delivering world-class gospel content.

The newly released single is already generating excitement among fans, who have eagerly awaited fresh music following his recent recognition across the continent.

With its powerful message and polished production, the song is expected to strengthen Mungu Feni’s position among Uganda’s leading gospel artists while expanding his reach across African and international audiences.

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Fans can now stream the new release on major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Audiomack, Boomplay and SoundCloud.