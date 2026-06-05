Advertisement

Mungu Feni releases new single recorded in Nigeria

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:21 - 05 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The project involved collaboration with leading Nigerian producers and creatives.
Mungu Feni has released a new single recorded in Nigeria, marking a major step in his growing international music career.
Advertisement

Ugandan award-winning artist Mungu Feni has officially released his highly anticipated new single, a project recorded in Nigeria as part of a major international music collaboration.

Advertisement

The track, developed alongside top Nigerian producers and creatives, marks a significant milestone in Feni’s career. It showcases his evolving sound and growing international influence.

The Nigeria-based production forms part of a broader investment in high-quality music, underlining his commitment to delivering world-class gospel content.

The newly released single is already generating excitement among fans, who have eagerly awaited fresh music following his recent recognition across the continent.

With its powerful message and polished production, the song is expected to strengthen Mungu Feni’s position among Uganda’s leading gospel artists while expanding his reach across African and international audiences.

Advertisement

Fans can now stream the new release on major digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Audiomack, Boomplay and SoundCloud.

The track is also available on other global streaming services, making it easily accessible to listeners worldwide.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Mungu Feni releases new single recorded in Nigeria
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Mungu Feni releases new single recorded in Nigeria
Kampala Neon Raves Set for High-Stakes Dance Showdown as Eleven Crews Battle for City Supremacy
Lifestyle
05.06.2026
Kampala Neon Raves Set for High-Stakes Dance Showdown as Eleven Crews Battle for City Supremacy
President Yoweri Museveni and Speaker Anitah Among
News
05.06.2026
Kabanda furious as Museveni 'agrees to forgive' former Speaker Among, return her properties
UPDF launches mass recruitment: teachers, pilots, musicians encouraged to apply
News
05.06.2026
UPDF launches mass recruitment: teachers, pilots, musicians encouraged to apply
Uganda mourns veteran newsreader Ssalongo Christopher Ddamulila
News
05.06.2026
Uganda mourns veteran newsreader Ssalongo Christopher Ddamulila
Moritz Lounge marks 1st anniversary with major entertainment event in Kireka
Entertainment
05.06.2026
Moritz Lounge marks 1st anniversary with major entertainment event in Kireka