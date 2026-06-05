UPDF launches mass recruitment: teachers, pilots, musicians encouraged to apply

The UPDF has launched a nationwide recruitment drive targeting ordinary recruits and a broad range of professionals, from pilots and doctors to teachers and musicians (see full list)

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment exercise targeting both ordinary recruits and skilled professionals in various fields, including education, aviation, healthcare, law, engineering, sports and music.

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The Acting Director of Defence Public Information Col Chris Magezi told press on Friday that the exercise will run from July 20 to August 1, 2026, across all districts in Uganda.

The recruitment, he saidx is aimed at strengthening its operational, technical, medical, legal and administrative capabilities while providing career opportunities for qualified Ugandans.

Ugandans with education and skills in different professions have been encouraged to apply.

Specialised categories

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General recruits

Applicants must be between 18 and 22 years old and possess a Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) obtained in 2024 or 2025. Successful candidates will join the force as ordinary recruits and undergo military training before deployment.

Regular forces

Candidates applying under the regular forces category must hold a Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) obtained in 2024 or 2025. The category targets individuals who will undergo officer and military development programmes.

ICT specialists

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The UPDF is recruiting information and communication technology professionals with relevant qualifications and practical skills to support cybersecurity, communications systems, digital operations and information management.

Engineers

Engineers holding recognised diplomas or bachelor's degrees are encouraged to apply. The force is seeking professionals capable of supporting infrastructure development, military construction projects, equipment maintenance and technical operations.

Logistics personnel

Applicants with qualifications and experience in logistics, procurement, supply chain management and transport operations are being sought to strengthen military support services and resource management.

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Pilots and aviation professionals

The UPDF is recruiting holders of private pilot licences, commercial pilot licences and aircraft maintenance certifications. These professionals will support the force's expanding aviation and air operations capabilities.

Medical officers and specialist doctors

Qualified medical doctors and specialists are invited to apply to strengthen healthcare delivery within military hospitals and medical units across the country.

Legal practitioners

Advocates with at least five years of legal practice are eligible to apply. Successful candidates will support military justice, legal advisory services and court martial operations.

Science teachers

Graduate teachers holding bachelor's degrees in science subjects with education qualifications and valid teaching certificates are being recruited to support training and educational programmes within the force.

Sportsmen and women

Talented athletes aged between 18 and 30 years with proof of participation in national sporting competitions are encouraged to apply. The UPDF continues to invest in competitive sports as part of talent development and national representation.

Social scientists and humanists

Graduates aged between 20 and 25 years with qualifications in social sciences and humanities can apply for positions supporting administration, research, planning and policy functions.

Musicians

Musicians aged between 18 and 24 years with proven musical knowledge and performance skills are being recruited into the UPDF marching band and jazz live band.

Col Magezi emphasised that recruitment into the UPDF is entirely free of charge and warned Ugandans against paying money to brokers or middlemen.

He said anyone who presents forged documents or engages in recruitment fraud will be arrested and prosecuted. The UPDF also encouraged eligible women to apply.