Why Uganda’s future depends on stronger road infrastructure

Better roads can lower business costs, improve access to services, strengthen communities and drive Uganda’s long-term economic growth.

By Anthea Turwomwe M.

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When Uganda’s minister of Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, declared that it was “no more sleep” at the ministry, he was sending more than a political message. He was signalling a renewed commitment to accelerate infrastructure development because every kilometre of road completed can transform lives, businesses and communities.

Roads are often viewed as strips of tarmac connecting one place to another. In reality, they are the arteries of an economy. Without efficient transport infrastructure, trade slows, investment declines, emergency services face delays and productivity suffers. A reliable road network, however, creates opportunities for inclusive growth and shared prosperity.

The World Bank estimates that transport costs account for up to 40 per cent of the final price of goods in many African countries. Every hour spent in traffic, every pothole navigated and every delayed delivery raises the cost of doing business.

Farmers struggle to deliver fresh produce to markets. Manufacturers face supply chain disruptions, while businesses lose valuable working hours. Better roads shorten travel times, improve reliability, reduce vehicle maintenance costs and make economies more competitive.

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The benefits extend beyond commerce. A good road network can save lives. Ambulances transporting critically ill patients, vehicles carrying medical supplies to health facilities and emergency response teams all depend on safe and passable roads. During emergencies, minutes often determine outcomes. Better roads reduce delays and improve access to essential services.

There is also a social dimension that is often overlooked. Corporate life keeps many Ugandans busy from Monday to Friday, leaving weekends as the only opportunity to visit parents, relatives and friends. Yet many postpone these visits because they expect traffic jams and poor road conditions.

Good roads reconnect families. They allow parents to spend less time behind the wheel and more time with their children. They encourage travel, strengthen community ties and improve the quality of life.

This reality is familiar to many commuters in Kampala. For weeks, ongoing roadworks around the Namungoona-Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass, Nsambya and surrounding routes caused major inconvenience.

Long traffic queues, damaged alternative roads and longer commuting times affected thousands of motorists. Yet temporary inconvenience is often the price of long-term progress. As sections reopen and improvements become visible, commuters are beginning to enjoy smoother journeys and reduced congestion.

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Countries across the world show the transformative power of transport infrastructure. Kenya’s Nairobi Expressway has reduced travel times across the capital and improved productivity for businesses.

China invested heavily in highways over the past three decades, helping lift hundreds of millions of people out of poverty through increased trade and industrialisation. South Korea’s economic transformation also relied on strategic investment in transport infrastructure that connected industries, ports and cities.

Uganda has every reason to follow this path. The country’s expanding expressways, bypasses, access roads and national road upgrades are laying the foundation for future economic growth.

Roads connect businesses to customers, farmers to markets, children to schools, tourists to destinations and families to one another. Their value cannot be measured only in kilometres constructed, but also in the opportunities they create.

The Ministry of Works deserves recognition for the progress made so far. Its commitment to public communication is also commendable. The ministry has kept citizens informed during construction and helped manage expectations during periods of disruption. Transparent communication builds trust, which is essential for public support of major infrastructure projects.

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If the current momentum continues over the next five years, Uganda will gain more than better roads. It will build a stronger economy, more connected communities and an improved quality of life.

Roads do more than connect destinations. They connect dreams, opportunities and people. Every new road is an investment in Uganda’s future.