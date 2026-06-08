EBOLA: WHO chief visits Uganda - Here are his comments

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has praised Uganda's Ebola response, saying the outbreak can be contained through continued cooperation and strong surveillance measures.

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has visited Uganda and praised the country's response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

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In a statement posted on X on June 8, 2026, Tedros said Uganda had mounted a swift and capable response to the outbreak, helping contain the spread of the deadly disease.

He said border screening measures had helped health authorities identify Ebola cases entering Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

According to Tedros, Uganda's surveillance, testing and case management systems continue to play a key role in tracking and treating patients.

He revealed that Uganda had recorded 19 confirmed Ebola cases so far. Fourteen of the cases involved people who entered the country from the DRC, while five were Ugandan nationals.

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Tedros said two people from the DRC had died from the disease. He extended condolences to their families.

The WHO chief said the organisation is supporting Uganda's response alongside the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and other regional partners.

His remarks come as health authorities work to prevent further transmission and strengthen monitoring at border points and health facilities.

Tedros expressed confidence that the outbreak can be brought under control if Uganda and its partners maintain close cooperation.

Uganda has previously managed several Ebola outbreaks through surveillance, contact tracing, testing and treatment measures. Health officials have often relied on rapid detection and coordinated action to limit the spread of the virus.

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