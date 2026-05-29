US Government reaches out to Uganda to host, treat Ebola-exposed Americans

Uganda’s Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, told the BBC last night that Washington had earlier approached Kampala about a similar arrangement, although the proposal was still under consideration.

The United States government has reportedly approached Uganda over a plan to establish a quarantine facility for Americans and other people exposed to the Ebola virus during the worsening outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Uganda’s Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, told the BBC last night that Washington had earlier approached Kampala about a similar arrangement, although the proposal was still under consideration.

“They approached us, but I think they realised that we were still busy. But they are assessing where they can establish the facility,” Atwine said.

A similar arrangement has already been approved in neighboring Kenya to set up an Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, central Kenya.

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The facility will start with 50 beds, with plans to expand, and will be staffed by US public health officers with Ebola experience.

The facility is meant to isolate and monitor Americans exposed to Ebola in DR Congo, instead of flying them directly back to the United States.

US officials said patients who develop symptoms could later be moved to specialised treatment centres in third countries, including in Europe.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Kenyan President William Ruto on Thursday about the outbreak.

The State Department said the US intended to provide $13.5 million to support Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

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The plan has drawn criticism in Kenya, where some medical groups and members of the public have questioned why exposed Americans should be quarantined in Africa instead of being taken to specialist centres in the US.

The outbreak in DR Congo has grown fast. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on May 25 that suspected cases had passed 1000, with more than 220 suspected deaths.

The outbreak involves the Bundibugyo virus, a rare Ebola strain for which there is no licensed vaccine or specific treatment. WHO says early supportive care can save lives, but contact tracing, isolation and protective equipment remain key to stopping spread.