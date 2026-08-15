Susan Makula, Pastor Bujjingo welcome baby girl
Susan Makula and Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo have welcomed a baby girl.
The child was born on August 14, 2026.
Full Figure identified the baby as Grace Bireete Bujjingo.
Frank Gashumba congratulated the couple following the birth.
Susan Makula and House of Prayer Ministries International pastor Aloysious Bujjingo have welcomed a baby girl.
The child, named Grace Bireete Bujjingo, was born on August 14, 2026, according to presidential adviser Jennifer Nakangubi, better known as Full Figure.
Full Figure announced the birth and shared the baby’s name as she celebrated the couple’s new addition to the family.
Political and social commentator Frank Gashumba, a friend of the family, also congratulated Bujjingo and Makula following the news.
“Congratulations Umuvandimwe Pastor Bugingo & Susan. 🥰🥰” Gashumba posted on X.
Bujjingo and Makula have been together for several years. Their relationship has attracted public attention because of Bujjingo’s prominence as the founder and lead pastor of House of Prayer Ministries International.