Susan Makula, Pastor Bujjingo welcome baby girl

Susan Makula and Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo have welcomed a baby girl named Grace Bireete Bujjingo, drawing congratulations from friends including Frank Gashumba.

Susan Makula and Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo have welcomed a baby girl.

The child was born on August 14, 2026.

Full Figure identified the baby as Grace Bireete Bujjingo.

Frank Gashumba congratulated the couple following the birth.

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Susan Makula and House of Prayer Ministries International pastor Aloysious Bujjingo have welcomed a baby girl.

The child, named Grace Bireete Bujjingo, was born on August 14, 2026, according to presidential adviser Jennifer Nakangubi, better known as Full Figure.

Full Figure announced the birth and shared the baby’s name as she celebrated the couple’s new addition to the family.

Political and social commentator Frank Gashumba, a friend of the family, also congratulated Bujjingo and Makula following the news.

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“Congratulations Umuvandimwe Pastor Bugingo & Susan. 🥰🥰” Gashumba posted on X.